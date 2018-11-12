Nationally, Tuesday’s midterm elections provided a mixed bag. While Democrats gained control of the House, Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate. For a clearly divided nation, what could be more appropriate than a divided government?
The country is left wondering how this will play out. Can we expect adult behavior among our leaders — old and new? We’ll be as curious as anyone. In the meantime, here are a few observations from the recent midterm elections in the state of Iowa:
Making up for lost time
Just four years ago, Iowa was one of only four states that had never sent a woman to Congress or to the governor’s mansion. In 2014, Republican Joni Ernst broke that political glass ceiling by winning a U.S. Senate seat. Just like that, Iowa was off the dwindling list of states without a woman serving in the U.S. Congress or as governor.
Iowa may have been slow to elect female representatives to top offices. We seem to be making up for lost time.
Republican Kim Reynolds on Tuesday became the first woman duly elected as governor of Iowa.
As former lieutenant governor, she had been serving out the term of former Gov. Terry Branstad, who vacated the position last year to become the US. ambassador to China.
She won the gubernatorial race in a tight matchup with Democrat Fred Hubbell.
“This is a place where a small town girl from rural Iowa, daughter of a factory worker and a farmer and a mom who chose to stay home and raise her family could one day become the first female governor of the state of Iowa,” she told a crowd of supporters in Des Moines. “And now I get to say — I’m very proud to say — that I will be the first elected female governor of Iowa.”
The firsts didn’t stop there. Iowa voters are sending the first Iowa women to the U.S. House. Both Democrats, Abby Finkenauer posted her 1st Congressional District win over incumbent Rod Blum, while Cindy Axne edged out incumbent Republican David Young in the 3rd District.
Finkenauer, just 29 years old, is a Dubuque native and is one of the youngest congresswomen ever elected in the nation.
Even though the state had gone so long without electing a woman to a federal office, Iowa did show some foresight in 2009, when it became one of the first states to require gender balance on locally appointed boards and commissions. Service on boards and commissions leads to important experience in government, perhaps eventually leading members to seek higher office. The late Joy Corning served as lieutenant governor in a previous Branstad administration — getting her start in public service on the Cedar Falls School Board.
Iowa’s come a long way in four years. It’s a refreshing development; and as a bonus, it’s happening in both major parties.
Voter turnout
If you want to look on the bright side of divisiveness, it appears to do a good job of beefing up voter turnout.
Of the more than 2 million total registered voters in Iowa, more than 1,321,000 voted. That’s a 61 percent turnout rate. For the last midterms in 2014, the turnout rate was 53 percent.
In Black Hawk County, an unofficial count of 53,394 voters cast ballots. That far exceeds 2014’s total of 46,947 — which, according to Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder was previously the county’s largest midterm turnout ever.
That’s fantastic news. We should all feel privileged our voices can be heard through the right to vote. We’d love to see these turnout rates, and larger ones, in the future — even if we’re not so divided as today.
Voter relief
For this state, it was a midterm election for the books, featuring these important landmark decisions of sending more women to higher state offices, record turnouts and record-breaking spending.
There were plenty white-knuckle races across the state, but when the dust settled, Republicans ended up keeping control of the Iowa Senate, House and governorship.
And now, there should be some needed respite for ad-weary Iowans and Americans. Now, it’s time to put down the campaign rhetoric and — dare we say it — work together for the betterment of our communities and nation.
We wish all the state and local winners the best of luck in their leadership positions. And we thank all of those who lost their races — incumbents and first-timers alike, for the courage to step into the fray.
