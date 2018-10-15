Reprinted from the Quad-City Times Oct. 10.
We probably shouldn’t be surprised.
When Senate Republicans told us in early 2016 they weren’t moving on Merrick Garland’s nomination to fill the seat of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia because we were in a presidential election year, it was pretty obvious what was happening.
Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said such an important decision had to wait for the verdict of the American people via the election. They tried to explain it by pointing to the so-called “Biden rule” and rationalizing it as a principled decision. But what they were really doing was exercising their power in the hope they’d win the presidential election and get to make that pick themselves.
It worked. Donald Trump scored an upset win, and with Justice Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the high court last weekend the Republicans now have replaced two justices on the high court.
But greed for power, it seems, knows no bounds.
On Oct. 7, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he is willing to take up a vacancy on the court even if it occurs during the 2020 presidential election.
“We’ll see whether there’s a vacancy in 2020,” McConnell told Fox News’s Chris Wallace.
Like we said, we probably shouldn’t be surprised.
McConnell’s flip-flop came after an especially tortured explanation about how it had been since the 1880s since a Senate controlled by a different party than the president had confirmed a Supreme Court vacancy that was created during a presidential election year.
Did you get all those contingencies?
If not, don’t worry. It’s nonsense. It’s what politicians do when they want to lay the groundwork for hypocrisy. They concoct an excuse, slip it into the political bloodstream and count on friends in the media and party leaders to sell it.
We asked Grassley’s office whether he’d support acting on a vacancy in 2020, and in an email, the senator said, “if I’m chairman of the committee, I’d stick by what I said.”
Sen. Joni Ernst’s office declined to comment.
Mind you, McConnell’s exercise came just a day after Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate, a process that was ugly, divisive and has in the minds of millions of Americans probably undermined the idea that we still have one branch of the government, the Supreme Court, that rises above politics.
But McConnell doesn’t care. We’re guessing many of his colleagues don’t, either.
Perhaps the court does. We listened intently to Kavanaugh’s words Oct. 8 when he pledged at a ceremonial event at the White House to put the confirmation process behind him and focus on the future.
“I take this office with gratitude and no bitterness,” he said. “On the Supreme Court, I will seek to be a force for stability and unity. My goal is to be a great justice for all Americans and for all of America.”
It was especially notable his words were spoken as President Trump, at the very outset of the ceremony, went in a different direction and tried to carve ever deeper divisions into this country by lingering over the muck and pain of the last couple weeks.
Can we go through this again? Frankly, if there is a vacancy in 2020, God forbid, it looks like we may well have to. And all due to politicians who have trolled the corridors of Congress for so long they’re blind to the damage their single-minded pursuit of power and its exercise thereof is doing to the fabric of this country.
We know, of course, this will draw complaints about Harry Reid. Fine. It seems like any argument over how the U.S. Senate handles court vacancies always looks more to the past than the future. That’s too bad. The people in the Senate may have scores to settle, and so too on Twitter, but there must be a path out of this dreck.
We are hopeful that, should there be a vacancy in 2020, somebody with honor, integrity and a sense that the Supreme Court is more than just some political prize, steps up and does what it right.
