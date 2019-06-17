With much fanfare earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a rule allowing phone companies to block robocalls on your mobile or home phone.
“If there is one thing in our country today that unites Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, socialists and libertarians, vegetarians and carnivores, Ohio State and Michigan fans, it is that they are sick and tired of being bombarded by unwanted robocalls,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, adding, “We hear you, and we are on your side.”
Here’s the problem, according to the cottage industry of companies dedicated to blocking the scourge, with varying degrees of success:
- YouMail claims robocalls hit 3.4 billion in April, up from 2.5 billion a year earlier.
- TrueCaller reports the average American gets 23 spam calls monthly.
- Hiya maintains Americans answer only 52 percent of calls — 38 percent for unrecognized numbers, just 70 percent for those on their contact lists.
- April 17 (aka Tax Day 2018) set a record with almost 143 million high-risk scam calls, according to Transaction Network Services.
History makes us somewhat skeptical that help is on the way.
In 2003 Congress passed the Do-Not-Call Implementation Act supposedly to end a barrage of unwanted telemarketing calls. Seventy-two percent of Americans registered on the Do Not Call list within four years.
Some exceptions existed — political, polling, nonprofit and debt-collection calls as well businesses with a recent relationship with the call recipient — but 77 percent initially reported satisfaction.
Not so anymore. The Federal Trade Commission, which handles Do Not Call complaints, reported receiving 5.8 million last year, half for automated “robocalls.”
Enforcement has been underwhelming. According to the FTC, the Do Not Call program has sued 465 corporations or businesses and 377 individual people, getting around $1.5 billion in judgments, but collecting closer to $124 million.
For its part, the FCC fined Adrian Abramovich, a Miami robocaller, $120 million last year after he placed 96 million calls within three months. Pai declared it sent “a loud and clear message.” It didn’t.
What the law didn’t anticipate was the current biblical-like plague of robocalls rooted in a new technology considered a godsend when unveiled, but with a nightmarish side effect.
VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) gave rise to Caller ID and free Internet or mobile calls over Skype and similar services. Companies like Vonage helped reduce landline costs. However, the open-source software also enabled a single computer on the Internet to make thousands of calls per hour.
“The Wild West was added to the phone network when we added VoIP telephony,” Brent Struthers, director of the Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority, told Fast Company.
You have free articles remaining.
Callers mimicked PBX (private branch exchange) numbers used by institutions for internal and external communications. Unvalidated Caller ID numbers were turned into “spoofing,” calls seemingly from the recipient’s neighborhood or area code.
And the bombardment began.
The FCC decision is welcome, but comes with caveats: Contact lists will be used primarily to differentiate legitimate calls from “spoofing” when blocking. Consequently, the repairman en route could have his call inadvertently blocked.
Pharmacies and financial institutions were among those opposing blocking, wary that customers won’t get a call about a needed medication or fraud alert.
Indeed, critical calls were among the reasons phone companies had been prohibited from blocking without a customer opting in — paying for a premium service — or relying on a third party. Both were imperfect. Now you’ll have to opt out of blocking.
Fortunately, more help is on the way. Pai demanded the phone companies provide a solution. Their answer mimics what was done to curtail email scams: improve authentication procedures.
STIR (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs), will make scamming more difficult.
Once a call is made, its digital signature — a “certificate” requiring identification of the originating phone and carrier — will be sent to the recipient’s carrier, which immediately will check its validity, enabling call-blocking services to better flag fraud.
Pai wants it in place by year’s end, requiring software changes and protocol coordination among carriers.
Scammers could circumvent it by buying more phone numbers, an expensive proposition, but they’ll be more readily identifiable — domestically, if not internationally — a boon for prosecutors.
But all companies must get onboard, so bogus carriers don’t become a front for phony certification. The major carriers are testing it internally and cross-network. But Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Comcast and CenturyLink only account for around 13 percent of scam robocalls, according to Transaction Network Services.
Internationally, Canada is the only other nation testing STIR/SHAKEN.
Pai will convene a STIR/SHAKEN summit in July, shedding more light on whether relief is on the way. As legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden once said, “Don’t mistake activity with achievement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.