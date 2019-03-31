The battle over federal budget irresponsibility continues as Democratic presidential candidates try to outspend each other, while President Donald Trump’s 2020 budget blueprint is awash in red ink, putting many Iowans at risk.
Democrats have been unveiling an array of expensive programs — Medicare for All, guaranteed jobs, tuition-free education at public universities, canceling student debt, U.S. Treasury bonds for newborns, expanding Social Security, $10 billion annually in slavery reparations for a decade, $500 monthly for families and assorted costs associated with the Green New Deal.
Meanwhile, Trump’s record $4.7 trillion fiscal 2020 budget is a 15 percent increase that grows the deficit by $1.1 trillion, despite $2.7 trillion in spending cuts.
The red ink is getting worse rapidly.
Just three months into the current fiscal year, the deficit was up $310 billion — 40 percent more than last year. The federal debt — $19.8 trillion in November 2017 — is on track to hit $22.8 trillion when the federal fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Trump’s budget is predicated on 3 percent economic growth, which both the Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve believe is at least 1 percent too optimistic. Yet previous administration growth forecasts were closer to the mark than anticipated.
But its claim that the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — reducing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent as well as individual rates — would grow federal revenues hasn’t panned out. In FY2018, revenues were down $275 billion (7.6 percent) from what the CBO estimated prior its passage.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had a message in late February for free-spending Democrats and tax-averse Republicans: “The idea that deficits don’t matter for countries that can borrow in their own currency … is just wrong.”
While Democrats would play Robin Hood and “rob” from the rich to give to the poor, Trump’s budget would do the opposite by slashing aid to the needy as well as health, environmental and farm programs while increasing the military budget and building his border wall.
Trump may have professed his “love” for farmers, but the agriculture budget was cut 15 percent ($3.6 billion).
Farm safety net programs would be reined in. Some programs would limit eligibility to farmers with adjusted gross incomes of at most $500,000, while subsidies for crop insurance premiums would be lowered from 62 percent to 48 percent.
Among the cuts that would impact Iowans:
For the 88,000 Iowans benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps), the administration proposes sending them a prepackaged “America’s Harvest Box” — “100 percent American grown foods” in boxes and cans. Although described as a budget savings, packaging and delivery costs reportedly aren’t factored in. And it’s a curiously “socialistic,” requiring government menus (no fresh fruit or vegetables) and warehouses.
Trump again wants to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which would put insurance for 172,000 Iowans at risk. Protections for pre-existing conditions also would be jeopardized, despite his assurances to the contrary.
Medicaid, which covers some funding for nursing home residents and children including those with disabilities, would be reduced by $1.4 trillion over 10 years, including $12 billion in Iowa.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which serves 80,300 Iowa households, frequently those with elderly or disabled residents or small children, would be abolished as would the home-energy weatherization program to cut utility bills.
After-school programs, which affect 7,300 Iowa students, would be eliminated.
College students would see the end of the Direct Subsidized Loan program (102,500 Iowans) and Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program (31,800), while the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program would be eliminated and Federal Work Study reduced by 80 percent.
The budget is being promoted as “Promises Kept. Taxpayers First.” But it belies Trump’s vows not to cut Social Security and Medicare.
Social Security would be reduced by $26 billion, including $10 billion from the Social Security Disability Insurance program, which provides benefits to disabled workers. The savings supposedly will be accomplished by reducing fraud.
Medicare would be cut by $575 billion by supposedly reducing waste and cutting prescription drug prices. Yet critics claim Trump’s revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement could provide drug companies with 10 years of protection from cheaper competition among biologics — ultra-expensive drugs.
Elsewhere, the Environmental Protection Agency would be slashed by 31 percent; the National Institutes for Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Science each would have double-digit cuts.
Subsidies for coal and fossil fuels would increase, while the opposite would be true for renewables.
While many Democratic proposals are “aspirational” at best, fantasies at worst, Trump’s budget is fiscal nonsense, taking an ill-advised meat ax to programs when a scalpel is preferable. It wouldn’t make America great again for thousands of Iowans struggling to make ends meet.
