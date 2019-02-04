Local veterans received some sorrowful news recently as Kevin Dill, the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs executive director, announced his plans to resign due to a terminal diagnosis.
They will lose a friendly ambassador who fights tirelessly on behalf of veterans, especially those who have come upon tough times or fallen through societal cracks.
Dill has been diagnosed with Lewy body disease, which has symptoms similar to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.
His passion has been obvious, and that’s why several hundred people showed up at the Diamond Event Center recently to celebrate his work. A particularly poignant moment came when Dill described how his faith served him and how his illness has impacted his life and his job.
“Over the last two or three months, I could feel the symptoms of the Parkinson’s coming, and I could sense the decline in my cognitive skills and the memory issues,” he said. “There were many times before a veteran came in that I was on the ground (and) couldn’t get up. I didn’t want the veterans to see me weak, so I wanted to make sure I got up before they came into the office.”
That’s the type of dedication Dill possesses. His passion for helping those who served this nation and their families has been palpable from day one. His tireless work, which has continued as his disease progresses, is remarkable and inspiring.
Over three years, Dill and his staff have assisted more than 9,000 veterans seeking federal, state and local benefit assistance, enrolled 825 new Cedar Valley veterans in VA health care, enrolled 100 new veterans in college and held 500 outreach events for veterans throughout the community.
He established Operation Christmas, which helps give Christmas gifts to 875 veterans and widows.
That’s meaningful work and impressive accomplishments in a relatively short time.
Dill served in the military from 1983 to 1994. As a Marine he served on embassy guard duty around the world, and during the first Gulf War he served as an Arabic linguist translator.
Following military service, Dill became a police officer in Texas, before moving back to Iowa and working as a police officer in Waterloo and the Quad Cities.
In 2007, he did contract security in the Middle East during the second Gulf War. When he returned to the U.S., his family went to St. Louis where he started his career at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
All of that illustrates a lifetime of service to others and this country.
Those who’ve worked closely with him have discovered a lot more. None of it has just been a job for Kevin Dill. There is a deep devotion to veterans and the communities in which he has resided.
He has helped to improve the lives of countless veterans around the Cedar Valley, and that’s been a great benefit to the Cedar Valley as a whole.
During a Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors meeting last month, Dill reiterated pleas for the creation of a veterans crisis and resource center — a place where veterans could come and socialize with other veterans, receive mental health care and emotional support and possibly learn skills or mentor others.
“That is one thing I didn’t get to accomplish that I hope you guys can look at,” Dill said.
We would love to see that come to fruition. And while we know the creation of such a center is not about Kevin Dill, we can think of no greater way to honor this man who has given so much for the benefit of others.
“You put a spotlight on us from the state’s point of view,” supervisor Linda Laylin told Dill during that meeting. “People talk about your office and what you do for them as well as the veterans, helping them and their families. We can’t thank you enough for that.”
Initially, Dill’s official last day at the Black Hawk Veterans Office was supposed to be Feb. 1. However, he has vowed to stay on the job until he can train his replacement.
We’re not surprised.
A quote from Dill from his announcement can only help people realize what he is about.
“We’ve had a number of veterans that sat at my desk and contemplated suicide that we were able to help and who are alive today because we were here,” he said. “I would say that the message of our office has always been, and I hope it will continue to be, that for the veterans of the Cedar Valley, we hear you, we see you and we care about you.”
Along with all area veterans, we salute you, sir.
