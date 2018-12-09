Voters in Waterloo’s 5th Ward, this one’s for you.
As you should know, your election duties did not end last month like the rest of ours.
Nope, you have the extra special privilege of placing the seventh and final member onto the most recent edition of the Waterloo City Council. Make the most of your option of voting. This one’s kind of a big deal.
Ray Feuss and Jason Welch are running in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Chris Shimp.
It has been an interesting development.
What made that resignation so intriguing is Shimp had been the swing vote on a number of hot-button issues that divided the council. However, he typically sided with council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein on fiscal matters.
This special election means a great deal to those already sitting on the council and to Waterloo as a whole. Anyone who follows Waterloo city government knows there are two distinct sides here, with each attempting to secure a meaningful council voting bloc going forward.
With a few changes here and there, it’s been that way for a long time.
Welch, 43, owns and operates CV Maintenance Pros and has run in previous elections for a Statehouse and county supervisor position.
Feuss, 42, works as director of Hawkeye UniServ for the Iowa State Education Association after teaching for 16 years.
The winner will dictate whether the Schmitt-Jacobs-Klein bloc gets the voting advantage; or if the other faction made up of Jerome Amos Jr., Sharon Juon and Pat Morrissey wins out.
The predictable council split even played a large role in how we got to this point.
After much maneuvering among council members on how to fill the seat, a special election five weeks after the general election, with a cost of $6,000, was the final answer.
It’s the split that effectively nixed the option of filling the seat by appointment.
Juon, Morrissey and Amos supported holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election to avoid the cost of holding a separate election.
Schmitt, Jacobs and Klein pushed for the Dec. 11 date, saying it was worth the extra cost to keep the vote away from the partisan federal midterm and state gubernatorial elections.
There are deep ideological divisions on this council. We’re not here to tell you which is better or worse. It’s the residents of Ward 5 who will have to step in and decide which side gets the fourth vote. Or maybe we’ll be surprised that whoever is elected acts independently of either faction, making decisions based on what’s best for the citizens of the 5th Ward.
That too would be interesting. And surprising.
We suggest Ward 5 voters take some of the little remaining time available prior to the election to take a good look into how they should cast their vote. Take a discerning look at the candidates and then show up at the booth. Because their votes on the council will not only affect your ward, they are greatly apt to affect the entire city.
And that’s why Tuesday’s special election is extra special.
