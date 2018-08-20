Reprinted from the Mason City Globe Gazette Aug. 12.
Iowa farmers didn’t ask for the $12 billion handout, but as anxiety builds in the Midwest, many will take it.
These are trying times for our agriculture friends. Grain bins have been full of product for months after a series of bumper crops. The 2018 haul, set to come out of the fields in a matter of weeks, is also expected to break records.
On the swine side, business is brisk from Sioux City to St. Joseph. Prestage’s North Iowa plant is on track to open later this year in Eagle Grove and will alleviate what producers say is a processing backlog.
Those two surplus scenarios are problematic, though, as the number of buyers shrinks along with real and potential profits.
A seemingly never-ending tariff tit-for-tat has focused largely on the products that drive North Iowa’s economic engine. China’s latest response is expected — again — to focus on products produced in the heartland.
Pork, beans and corn are in for another beating.
Whether you think the economic chest-thumping by President Trump was necessary to achieve his shifting version of “free trade” doesn’t matter. The $12 billion bailout isn’t Soviet-like, it isn’t Rooseveltarian, and it certainly isn’t conservative.
But the chaos is exactly why many in middle America helped elect Trump.
On this issue, they knew the trade system wasn’t working for them, and they saw no one in Washington, Des Moines or Beijing willing to fix it. It needed to change, and that’s what they voted for.
History’s bailout book, however, always includes a chapter toward the end titled, “Here’s the bill.” The potential for discord will increase, notably among moderates and the middle class.
Our ability to communicate and compromise, already strained in a hyper-partisan environment, will be challenged more.
Farmers will pay some of it back, but the bulk will be spread from coast to coast, and up and down the social class ladder.
In our view, an ideal scenario includes improved trading options for our ag neighbors, robust economic activity throughout the economy, and mature communication and leadership from Washington.
As of now, this is the only certainty: Americans, through higher prices, higher taxes or both, will foot the bill for the bailout.
Covenants
The message from Iowa bureaucrats who support the state’s master matrix say neighbors should resolve concerns about concentrated animal feeding grounds. We’ve argued that the lawmakers should take the lead and follow the intent of the matrix’s creators, but that looks less likely by the day.
An effort by Howard County neighbors to hold off CAFO expansion near their land highlights the problem and solution:
Neighbors, not a government official nor an outdated and flimsy formula, should be the deciding factor.
If you’re in rural north Iowa, talk to the families down the road. A covenant might be the right solution for everyone.
