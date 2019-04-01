Communities all over the nation are ramping up for a big celebration commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
It’s still worth a celebration; a big one.
Next year marks the centennial of the amendment, approved Aug. 20, 1920. The fight for women’s suffrage was coordinated by many courageous women seeking equality and a voting voice.
The amendment is a big deal. And that’s why we support Black Hawk County breaking with tradition and allowing a sculpture on the courthouse lawn.
The county Board of Supervisors recently voted unanimously to authorize the local 19th Amendment Centennial Committee to place a monument recognizing this 100th anniversary.
The county has been hesitant to allow the placing of sculptures at the courthouse, mostly due to insurance concerns. But the county’s insurance consultant indicated the sculpture would only increase premium payments by $19 annually.
Perhaps Supervisor Christopher Schwartz said it best during recent discussions:
“Maybe this sets a new precedent, but the 19th Amendment was a new precedent too,” he said.
Indeed, an incredibly important one.
The Cedar Falls/Waterloo committee is hoping to raise $25,000 in donations to install a sculpture in both communities. The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, at 304 Clay St., has already agreed to place one outside of its Victorian house — also a great location, close to the community’s City Hall.
We look forward to seeing these sculptures in both communities in these visible spaces. The ability of more than half of this nation’s adults to place their votes on issues and candidates at all levels of government is worth the breaking of tradition.
The sculptures have not yet been designed, but the committee has hopes of dedicating them Aug. 26, 2020 — Women’s Equality Day.
Earlier last month, representatives of the committee asked the supervisors to authorize the monument for Waterloo.
“We’ve explored a number of potential locations in Waterloo and determined that the courthouse would be an ideal location for this particular sculpture,” committee member Maureen White said at the time. “A large number of people are in and out of the courthouse on a daily basis. The auditor and elections office are located here, which of course is an obvious link to the whole idea of voting.”
We agree wholeheartedly. It’s the perfect place for such a commemorative monument.
The battle for the vote was long and included many setbacks. It was fought at both state and federal levels. Suffrage groups were formed decades before the 19th Amendment was ratified, and many of the most important organizers in the fight were not alive to see the fruits of their labor.
These sculptures will honor their noble fight and persistence — as well as all women who are casting their votes up to this day and beyond.
Those who recall the “Schoolhouse Rock!” tunes that helped children (and adults) remember important lessons in history, government and more were treated to the “Sufferin’ Till Suffrage” tune in 1976. Here’s one of the verses:
“Oh, we were suffering until suffrage,
Not a woman here could vote, no matter what age,
Then the 19th Amendment struck down that restrictive rule. (Oh yeah!)
And now we pull down on the lever,
Cast our ballots and we endeavor
To improve our country, state, county, town, and school. (Right On! Right On!)
Yes the 19th Amendment
Struck down that restrictive rule”
Today, it’s hard to believe women had to wait so long to take part in our democratic process, especially for our youngest citizens. And that’s why these sculptures are such a good idea.
