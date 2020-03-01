Stachovic, Pfalzgraf had huge impact, big hearts

The city of Cedar Falls, and the Cedar Valley as a whole, lost two of its longest-serving and most esteemed public servants in late February.
Elaine Pfalzgraf, who served 24 years on the City Council and 34 years with Family Service League, died Feb. 20 at age 76.
Former Cedar Falls Mayor Ed Stachovic, 89, died Feb. 22.
They varied in style, politics and philosophy. But they shared a common compassion for people and a love of their city. And neither of them could be budged an inch from the bond of compassion, dedication and community pride they shared.
Pfalzgraf took office at a time when women were just coming into their own in leadership roles in government. Two men she served with, despite their own political rivalries, recognized her qualities.
She was first elected to council in 1979, running as part of an informal ticket with Mayor Jon Crews, who was stepping down from his first of three stints as mayor to serve on the council.
But Crews’ successor and sometimes political nemesis, Mayor Doug Sharp, also named Pfalzgraf as his mayor pro tem later in his eight-year administration.
She proved every bit the match for her more seasoned colleagues during debate.
During one debate on a proposed pet leash law, longtime council member Stan Smith queried, “What do I do if my cat runs out my front door between my legs?”
Pfalzgraf replied, “Keep your legs closed.”
It was a comeback even Smith, known for his dry wit, had to appreciate.
Pfalzgraf was good for a laugh, but also a hug when folks needed it.
She worked as a clinical social worker for 34 years at Family Service League, retiring in 2004. She was at the forefront of bringing sexual assault and domestic violence services to Black Hawk County in 1979, and she served on the Family and Children’s Council board of directors for years.
She believed in the basic worth of every individual and tried to impart that to her clients and the citizens she served.
Stachovic, whose service overlapped with Pfalzgraf’s, came from a different background but shared her compassion.
As mayor, Stachovic helped coin the city’s motto — “Our Citizens Are Our Business.”
He was an engineer by trade and held a number of jobs with John Deere, including facilities manager of its Product Engineering Center in Cedar Falls, the hub of research and development for the company.
He was quiet, reflective, unpretentious and enjoyed self-effacing humor. In the 1980s, when the picturesque PEC began losing trees to beaver activity, staff began keeping score with a sign that said, “Beavers 1. Stachovic 0,” and so on as the toothy critters rolled up the score.
Stachovic, breaking into a smile as he told the story, said he eventually brought in a professional trapper.
He was chairman of the Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce and a member and chairman of the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees before being elected mayor in 1993 and serving six years. He also chaired the Sartori Memorial Hospital board and served on the larger Covenant Medical Center board.
Stachovic was gentle in demeanor but possessed inner resolve. He showed his steel when, on the CFU board, he staved off attempts by some in the business community to channel a greater portion of the utilities’ cash reserves into city coffers.
Some questioned his positions, but he took the heat with personal integrity. The Mayors Pedestrian Bridge over Iowa Highway 58 was opened and dedicated in 2013 to Stachovic, Crews and Sharp as a testimonial to the collectively steady guidance they provided in governing the city for decades.
Stachovic maintained his public involvement despite personal tragedy: the death of a grown daughter, Karen, and a son, Steven, in separate circumstances years apart.
“It was my way of living with it,” he said of the loss. It gave him empathy for others he encountered in his public life.
Stachovic was a musician who played the trumpet in the New Horizons band, and he performed at Christmas services just months following his son’s death.
A Korean War-era U.S. Army veteran, he also supported the establishment of Veterans Park on Waterloo Road through the efforts of fellow veteran and City Council member Sid Morris. Stachovic did so not for himself, having never served in combat. He felt himself undeserving of participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., but did so in 2013 to honor his fellow veterans. In later years, his main calling was as a devoted husband and caregiver to his wife, Jean, through her health issues, even as his own mounted.
Though their public lives ended years ago, Elaine Pfalzgraf’s and Ed Stachovic’s passings are a reminder of their shared sense of service and lasting impact, which we hope will inspire those who follow. Our sadness is tempered with smiles, fond memories and gratitude for these good and decent individuals who crossed our collective paths.