Stachovic, Pfalzgraf had huge impact, big hearts

The city of Cedar Falls, and the Cedar Valley as a whole, lost two of its longest-serving and most esteemed public servants in late February.

Elaine Pfalzgraf, who served 24 years on the City Council and 34 years with Family Service League, died Feb. 20 at age 76.

Former Cedar Falls Mayor Ed Stachovic, 89, died Feb. 22.

They varied in style, politics and philosophy. But they shared a common compassion for people and a love of their city. And neither of them could be budged an inch from the bond of compassion, dedication and community pride they shared.

Pfalzgraf took office at a time when women were just coming into their own in leadership roles in government. Two men she served with, despite their own political rivalries, recognized her qualities.

She was first elected to council in 1979, running as part of an informal ticket with Mayor Jon Crews, who was stepping down from his first of three stints as mayor to serve on the council.

But Crews’ successor and sometimes political nemesis, Mayor Doug Sharp, also named Pfalzgraf as his mayor pro tem later in his eight-year administration.

She proved every bit the match for her more seasoned colleagues during debate.