As often occurs, history’s lessons learned are too quickly forgotten.
With global debt hitting $247 trillion in the first quarter of 2018 (the non-financial sector was $186 trillion), concern exists, particularly since the total global economy is “only” $74 trillion, according to the World Bank.
In addition, the McKinsey Global Institute says a record $10 trillion in bonds must be refinanced in five years.
Back in 1997, the “Asian Contagion” afflicted the global economy, starting with the collapse of the currency in Thailand, followed by economic problems reverberating throughout Southeast Asia and, to a lesser extent, the world.
Asia was considered an awakening industrial giant, attracting nearly half of the developing world’s capital, but the growth was unsustainable. It masked escalating debt and “crony capitalism” — the corrupt relationship between government and business leaders that brought down Indonesia’s President Suharto after a 30-year reign.
South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore and Laos were hit hard, while Russia defaulted on its domestic debt.
In 2008, the U.S. economy nearly cratered, as big U.S. financial institutions and some European counterparts got too greedy, triggering the subprime loan crisis, with disastrous repercussions.
Now it’s China, which has tripled its $10 trillion in debt in 2009 to $30 trillion today, according to McKinsey. Bloomberg News reported that hedge fund billionaire Kyle Bass, who profited off the subprime lending crisis, told his investors that China’s state-owned banks could lose $3.5 trillion — four times the losses U.S. banks sustained in 2008.
The Chinese debt, though, is largely domestic, rather than owed to foreign banks. Its state-run system can’t be gamed as easily as U.S. financial institutions. A slowdown is likely, not a collapse.
In fact, China is now urging citizens to do the patriotic thing and buy Chinese-made goods, rather than U.S. products, to counter President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs.
Japan and the U.S. account for more than half of the global debt, according to the IMF, which criticized the U.S. for passing a “fiscal stimulus” when “the economy is close to full employment, keeping overall deficits above $1 trillion (5 percent of gross domestic product) over the next three years.”
The U.S. is deficit is already up 21 percent over 2017 and on target for a $1 trillion in fiscal year 2019 and $1.5 trillion by 2028. And that doesn’t include President Donald Trump’s Space Force, infrastructure projects and border wall.
In February, National Security Director Dan Coats called our existing $21 trillion debt “a dire threat to our economic and national security.” U.S. debt-to-GDP was 104 percent in 2017— the highest since 120 percent immediately after World War II.
But it’s unlikely the U.S. debt bomb would trigger the next “contagion.” The culprit probably will be from a group including Turkey, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico — all wallowing in debt, all big market losers last week among emerging nations.
The Turkish lira has lost 40 percent of its value. According to the Washington Post, Turkish companies and banks spent big on bridges, hospitals, power plants and a mammoth port for cruise ships.
Moody’s has cut its credit rating on 20 Turkish financial institutions, but the broader problem is the European banks, particularly Spanish, which helped finance the Turkish projects.
And then there’s Trump’s tariffs, the president tweeting last month about his intention to double the cost of Turkish steel and aluminum, while stating, “Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” Turkey is the sixth-leading foreign supplier of U.S. steel.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the U.S. of sabotaging the lira and waging “economic war against the entire world,” urged his countrymen to boycott U.S. products. A protest included burning U.S dollars, perhaps not the smartest bonfire.
Europe has other problem children like perennial basket case Greece and underperforming Italy with an unemployment rate of 11 percent. Italy is threatening to leave the European Union. Unlike Britain, it uses the euro, which could create a crisis.
In South America, Argentina recently asked the International Monetary Fund to expedite $50 billion in rescue assistance with its peso at a historic low. Brazil’s private debt level is twice the size of its economy, and public debt is unsustainable with government employees retiring around 55 with almost full pay.
More than 10 years ago, we questioned the practice of providing subprime mortgages to people with poor credit scores, never remotely imaging the crisis that would ensue.
At the very least, the soaring global debt raises red flags that the relatively good times experienced once the economy stabilized may portend speed bumps ahead, at the very least.
