Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has been in the forefront of a bipartisan effort to restore some sanity to the federal prison sentencing system, an effort recently joined by President Donald Trump.
But it remains to be seen if Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, can keep Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from blocking his efforts.
The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world — 724 per 100,000, far exceeding runner-up Russia at 615, according to the London-based International Centre for Prison Studies.
Of the 2.2 million adults incarcerated, according to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.3 million were in state prisons and another 600,000 in local jails with the remainder in federal custody.
Appallingly, the BJS found two-thirds of inmates in local jails weren’t convicted, but many can’t afford bail. That has prompted a cash bail bond reform movement, with Arizona in the forefront, threatening the bail bond industry’s $2 billion annual profit.
While violent criminals constitute 53 percent of the inmates in state prisons, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons stated nearly half of its prison population committed drug offenses — 35 percent in the lowest criminal history category, “no previous term of imprisonment and others with minimal criminal histories.”
Housing federal prisoners costs $80 billion per year — $12 billion more than the U.S. Department of Education budget.
The total prison population has exploded by sevenfold since the 1970s, when it was around 300,000, in part due to the War on Drugs when Congress enacted tough mandatory sentencing rules, taking away virtually all discretion from judges.
Grassley stated, “Over time, prisons began to fill up with offenders of all stripes. Lower-level, nonviolent drug offenders were locked up alongside career criminal masterminds. Lengthy mandatory minimum sentences offered little flexibility for judges to take individual circumstances into account and left scant prospects for rehabilitation.”
“It’s clear that the policies of the 1980s need a fresh look,” he added.
Grassley has co-sponsored the bipartisan First Step Act, which would reduce mandatory minimum sentences for some nonviolent drug offenses, including decreasing the “three strikes” penalty from life to 25 years.
Judges would have the discretion in some cases to use “safety valves” instead of mandatory minimums. The “stacking mechanism” making it a federal crime to possess a firearm in commission of a crime, like a drug offense, only would apply to individuals with prior convictions.
The measure also would provide new funding for anti-recidivism programs and expand early-release credits.
The House approved its Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act in February.
Groups ranging from the American Civil Liberties Union on the left to the Koch brothers on the right — as well as various law-enforcement associations — have supported reform.
Some 27 states that had embraced the federal guidelines already have taken the initiative to change course as expenses mounted.
Iowa reformed its mandatory-minimum sentencing law in 2017, including sentences for drug offenses. It also lessened the disparity between mandatory terms for crack cocaine, which is more prevalent in black communities, and powder cocaine, which is more prominent among whites.
A 2014 report by the Iowa Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning had predicted the state’s prison population would have increased by 39 percent (3,000 inmates) over the next 10 years if sentencing guidelines were maintained.
The prison population — then 13 percent over capacity — would have exceeded 154 percent, prompting the construction of another prison or expansion at some of Iowa’s nine facilities.
Trump announced his support for the First Step Act earlier this month, stating “In many respects, we’re getting very much tougher on the truly bad criminals, of which, unfortunately, there are many. But we’re treating people differently for different crimes. Some people got caught up in situations that were very bad.”
But McConnell, the eternal obstructionist who claims to be pursuing bipartisan bliss, must allow the measure to be brought to the Senate floor. He recently stated it would take a back seat to the farm bill and other measures, if it is considered at all.
Grassley countered, “I think it deserves a floor vote, and McConnell should honor his indication that he gave us that he would bring it up if we could show the votes.”
We agree. As the president said, “It’s the right thing to do.”
But the First Step Act is just that. The U.S. still would lead incarceration standings even with nonviolent, low-level offenders thinned from the ranks.
As a National Research Council study in 2015 stated, the problem is endemic to society.
“The U.S. prison population is largely drawn from the most disadvantaged part of the nation’s population: mostly men under age 40, disproportionately minority, and poorly educated. Prisoners often carry additional deficits of drug and alcohol addictions, mental and physical illnesses, and lack of work preparation or experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.