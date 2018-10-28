Whenever it’s feasible to employ renewable energy sources, whether economically or as a matter of convenience or practicality, why wouldn’t you?
We believe that should pertain especially to our governments at various levels.
So, we like the fact Black Hawk County officials are discussing the possibility of placing solar panels on the type of county-owned structures where it proves feasible and economically advantageous.
Last week, representatives of Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque presented the Board of Supervisors with information indicating solar energy could more than pay for itself at some of the lower-energy-using facilities owned by the county.
According to Eagle Point Solar’s Kent Kraus, three buildings make sense for the addition of solar panels: the secondary roads maintenance shop on Longfellow Avenue in Waterloo, the Conservation Board headquarters, and Hartman Reserve Nature Center — as well as two more engineering shops.
“These are the ones that seemed very feasible, viable projects for the county to build,” Kraus said. “Those are the ones that we thought would make sense at least to start with.”
Larger buildings, including the courthouse, jail and Pinecrest, are not as financially viable because they are extremely heavy energy users.
Board members were interested in further exploring the possibility.
“This is not just about saving tax dollars, which is important,” said Supervisor Frank Magsamen. “It’s also about providing clean energy and reducing the carbon that’s produced through the energy we (use) now.”
As reported in The Courier last week, the cost of installing the projects is estimated at $310,000 but would lower the annual electric bills at those facilities from $15,788 to $840 annually. The payback period on the investment would be 14 to 17 years depending on the building. But the net cash gained would be be $317,000 over the 25-year solar panel warranty period per the company’s projections.
That all sounds pretty good. However, one question to keep in mind: Will the solar panels of today be long obsolete before that 25 year period — or even before the 14-year period? It’s not something you just leap into. So, we appreciate a measured approach that makes sense for the county taxpayers. That should include input from other industry experts not connected to this particular company.
Eric Giddens, of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, applauded the county for looking at ways to use renewable energy across its properties.
“We just want to see something done right for the environment and for the county and the people of the county,” he said. “I think that this is the right direction to move in.”
Eagle Point Solar will continue to work with the county’s energy committee to refine proposals preceding the budget process in January.
We know renewable energy is a large part of future energy sources. Around Iowa, we can see wind turbines are contributing.
In Cedar Falls, the “solar garden” initiated by Cedar Falls Utilities is a growing success.
As more individuals and state and national governments make strides in the use of renewable energy, it’s good to see municipalities and counties also seeking feasible ways to join in.
Continuing to search for ways to supplement the grid with renewable energy is a responsible endeavor. We like to see governments engage in responsible endeavors and we look forward to seeing how this pans out for Black Hawk County.
