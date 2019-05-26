As we enjoy the liberties we too often take for granted, it is worth recalling the words of the early 19th century civil rights leader George William Curtis: “A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, but it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle,” he wrote.
During the Memorial Day observance Monday, whether we are Americans by chance (birth) or choice (immigration), it is a time to reflect on the freedoms we should cherish, while honoring those whose sense of patriotism included giving their lives to preserve them.
For all the wars Americans have fought overseas, often in pursuit of liberties for others, the most devastating occurred at home.
During the Civil War, 620,000 deaths occurred, according to 19th century statistics, but revised to 850,000 more recently. Two-thirds died not in battle, but from diseases in an era when antiseptics didn’t exist. An estimated 13,000 Iowans succumbed, among the 76,000 troops from the state, including an all African-American regiment.
In both the North and the South, citizens would decorate the grave sites of the fallen with flowers. Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers, declared May 30, 1868, as the first Decoration Day. It was commemorated throughout the nation.
At Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where 5,000 people gathered to decorate the graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers, Gen. James A. Garfield, made a statement for the ages: “We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens,” the future 20th president said. “For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
In 1971, Congress approved the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, making Memorial Day the last Monday of May. While one motivation may have been a three-day weekend — a holiday that for many exists solely to mark the end of the school year and beginning of the summer vacation season — the importance of the day should not be forgotten.
For perspective, we are listing below (from a Des Moines Register database) those from The Courier’s circulation area who lost their lives in the most recent U.S. military actions in Afghanistan and Iraq:
AFGHANISTAN
- Command Sgt. Maj. John “Keith” Laborde, 53, Army Reserve (died April 22, 2010), Reinbeck, married, five children.
- Spc. Donald Nichols, 21, Army National Guard, (April 13, 2011), Shell Rock, single.
- Spc. Travis Vaughn, 25, Army (Feb 18, 2007), Cedar Falls, married, one child.
IRAQ
- GySgt. Jeffrey Bohr, 39, Marine Corps, (April 10, 2003), Ossian, married.
- Spc. Seth Garceau, 22, Army National Guard (March 04, 2005), Oelwein, single.
- Lt. Richard Gienau, 29, Army National Guard (Feb. 27, 2005), Tripoli, single, one child.
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaime Jaenke, 29, Navy Reserve (June 05, 2006), Iowa Falls, single, one child.
- Spc. Joshua Knowles, 23, Army National Guard, Feb. 5, 2004), Sheffield, single.
- Spc. Christopher Opat, 29, Army (June 15, 2010) Lime Springs, single.
- Sgt. Eric Steffeney, 28, Army (Feb. 23, 2005), Waterloo, married, three children.
- Staff Sgt. Mark Wall, 27, Army (April 27, 2006), Alden, single.
- Lance Cpl. Cody Wanken, 20, Marine Corps, (April 2, 2008), Hampton, single.
You can get a better understanding of the sacrifices made by those who have served by visiting the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo’s Grout Museum. It honors all Iowa veterans from the Civil War to present with compelling stories vividly told by exhibits, 35 interactive activities and an electronic Wall of Honor. (All veterans and active members of the military are admitted free.)
“In Flanders Field” may not be American in origin — written by Canadian medic Dr. John McCrae in 1915 after losing a friend in battle during World War I, it describes a graveyard in Belgium — but its sentiments are universal, and true for those we honor today:
In Flanders Fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
