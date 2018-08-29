Reprinted from the Aug. 22 Dubuque Telegraph Herald.
The Iowa State Fair has concluded, thus permitting K-12 schools to open for another academic year this week. Before the last funnel cake trailer left the fairgrounds, an Iowa program to establish a half-dozen “computer science elementary schools” was unveiled.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and her fellow co-chair of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Roger Hargens, chief executive officer of Des Moines-based Accumold, announced these schools will come from “high-poverty” areas and will be transformed to offer “engaging computer science instruction,” according to the governor’s news release.
The model for this project is Loess Hills Computer Science Elementary School in Sioux City, which started its program in 2015 and began teaching computational thinking, problem-solving and teamwork.
Reynolds said the program aligns with the Future Ready Iowa initiative. Indeed, for several years now, improved education and preparation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) has been identified as a critical need for future success.
“Computer science is a new basic skill in the 21st century,” Reynolds said in her news release. “It is critical to build a strong foundation early so students are ready for outstanding career opportunities in a technology-driven economy. These are Iowa jobs that pay well with a lot of potential for growth.”
No one could — or should — argue with the position that STEM education and STEM jobs will be key in the future. However, we can’t help but wonder whether, in the excitement surrounding new educational endeavors, such as STEM, insufficient attention is being paid to the bedrock of education — reading.
As the state is unveiling plans for computer science elementary schools, its elementary-school students are trending downward in reading proficiency, according to state data from standardized tests.
Sure, learning to read doesn’t have the sizzle and pop of programming or operating computers. But how far can students expect to go in STEM training and careers if they can’t read well enough to keep up with the demands of school and, later, the workplace?
Choose any field of endeavor. Is it one in which a student may excel despite lacking proficiency in reading? Not likely.
Yet, in Iowa, one elementary student out of every four is not proficient in reading, and the recent trend has been in the wrong direction. (In the Dubuque district, the proficiency figure is slightly worse than the overall state average.)
This is not a call to scrap the idea of creating computer science elementary schools. However, it is a call for everyone — parents, educators and government officials — to not lose sight of the connection between reading and everything else in education and careers.
Some might view it as a boring, low-tech anachronism, but reading is every bit the basic skill in the 21st century as computers.
