Reporters don’t want to become the story. During 2018 they frequently were, often under ominous circumstances.
By mid-December, 52 had been slain. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 251 had been imprisoned.
Earlier this month, Time magazine recognized the casualties, the incarcerated and the courage of reporters chosen as their “People of the Year.”
Among those honored:
- The staff of the Annapolis, Md., Capital, where five people were killed by a gunman outraged by coverage of his harassment of a women. Despite the carnage, “I can tell you this,” reporter Chase Cook said. “We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.” Its editorial page was blank save for the names of the dead and a statement, “Tomorrow this page will return to its steady purpose of offering our readers informed opinion about the world around them, that they might be better citizens.
- Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist in exile for the Washington Post was assassinated in Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Istanbul, Turkey, after running afoul of Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi had supported the prince’s social reforms, praised by a previously captivated media as well as the Trump administration, but not his ruthless methods.
- Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, young Reuters reporters in Myanmar (formerly Burma), described the execution of 10 Rohingya Muslims by the military and were sentenced to seven years in prison (the suspects received 10 years). National leader Aung San Suu Kyi won the 1991 Nobel Prize for Peace while advocating democracy, but she is now complicit in the military’s brutal attacks against an ethnic minority.
- Maria Ressa of the Rappler Internet site in the Philippines was jailed on tax evasion charges by the government of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose anti-drug campaign has resulted in the execution of 20,000 and arrests of opposition leaders.
Time also cited:
- Two journalists in India killed in deliberate hit-and-run attacks within 24 hours.
- Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam jailed for over 100 days for “false” and “provocative” statements criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an interview regarding mass protests.
- Sudanese freelance journalist Amal Habani detained for 34 days and beaten with electric rods after covering economic protests.
- Brazilian journalist Patricia Campos Mello threatened after reporting supporters of far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro funded false news stories on WhatsApp.
- Victor Mallet, the
Financial Times’
- Asia news editor, forced out of Hong Kong for inviting an activist to speak at a press club against the wishes of China’s government.
The deterioration of democracy globally has occurred amid the decline of the mainstream media and the growth of the internet, once praised for transparency, but now often condemned as a Pandora’s box requiring readers to determine what is credible.
Since 2004, according to the University of North Carolina School of Media and Journalism, nearly 20 percent of all newspapers have folded or merged, leaving 1,300 communities without a news source.
Fifty corporations dominated the public airwaves in 1983, but it’s now five, including Sinclair (KGAN), which is known to provide anchors nationwide with news scripts.
Mainstream news reporting is not infallible — we are human, after all — but the intent is to uncover the truth or what can be ascertained as such at any given time.
“Gatekeepers” — editors and fact checkers — attempt to keep coverage from going astray. While we’re not perfect, internet giants such as Facebook, Google and Twitter have preferred using easily duped algorithms when aggregating stories from dubious sources, frequently manipulating by troll farms for nefarious purposes.
Russia’s Internet Research Agency — with 13 individuals and three shell companies indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into election interference — is notoriously among them.
After Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was murdered in Moscow in 2015, the Kremlin gave IRA employees marching orders, according to a copy obtained by news outlet MR7.ru: “Create the opinion that Ukrainians could have been mixed up in the death of the Russian opposition figure.”
President Theodore Roosevelt closely confided in and was dependent upon newspaper “muckrakers” in pursuit of his agenda to expose corruption in politics and the corporate world as well as social ills.
But that was an anomaly. Politicians have long battled journalists seeking to safeguard the public trust.
President Donald Trump has taken that hostility to new heights, tweeting about the “fake news media” being the “True Enemy of the People,” a phrase most famously associated with Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. His administration revoked the credentials of a White House reporter for CNN, providing supposed evidence of misconduct in a digitally altered video.
Echoed by Time’s selections, we recall Thomas Jefferson’s remark on the Fourth Estate as an essential check on government: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.