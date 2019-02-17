In less than three weeks, we’ve seen just about everything winter can throw at you. And we’ve seen a lot more than any sane motorist wants to witness.
Warning: It’s only mid-February. We’re in the part of the season where we could see a lot more crazy weather conditions. And hopefully we’ve been reminded of a number of things over the first half of this winter.
First, a quick recap:
From late December through most of January, the Cedar Valley enjoyed many beautiful, unseasonably warm days, perhaps lulling some into a false sense we were in the midst of a mild winter.
Alas, that came to a bitter end.
A new record low of minus 25 degrees was set for Jan. 30. The following day came another record: a low of minus 31 degrees, breaking the mark of minus 27 set 101 years ago. That was just three degrees “warmer” than the all-time low of minus 34 set in 1962 and matched in 2009.
A little more than a week later, icy roads led to numerous vehicles landing in ditches along area highways.
Then, last week, the precipitation and wind hit – both in a big way. The area came to a near standstill Tuesday morning when area residents woke up to nearly 8 inches of new snow. That wasn’t the only problem. Winds picked up Monday afternoon, causing drifting conditions and dangerous driving on highways and byways around the Cedar Valley.
Snow plows had to be called in during the early afternoon, resuming early Wednesday.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies responded to numerous calls as vehicles collided or again slipped into ditches late Monday and early Tuesday.
A semi carrying more than 150 hogs to the Tyson plant in Waterloo slid into a ditch at Schrock Road and Ansborough Avenue around midnight, blocking part of the roadway. Deputies were forced to remain at the scene overnight to assure safety. Prior to the latest winter storm, authorities released a dashboard camera video of a crash that damaged a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office squad car. Deputies used the release as a warning about safe driving during the latest winter storm warning.
“Our best advice is not to travel when the road conditions deteriorate,” Sheriff Tony Thompson said. “If you must travel, we really need motorists to slow down.”
We can’t reinforce those words enough.
Yes, we Iowans sometimes like to brag about being able to drive in such adverse conditions. We might give a chuckle when we see a sprinkling of snow shut down other parts of the country.
The truth is, weather conditions can get so nasty here that even the most experienced of Iowa winter drivers can find themselves careening off course. Just ask the dozens of motorists who found themselves in ditches along Cedar Valley highways recently – many on morning commutes to work.
One thing we all know: We don’t know what kind of freakish weather may be in store over the rest of the winter. Take this latest stretch as an example.
Above all else, reduce your speed. Drive to the weather conditions. Speed limits mean nothing in these types of conditions. You may have someone honk at you or blaze past you. Don’t worry; they are the ones apt to be in the ditch down the road.
Do not follow other vehicles closely.
Help each other out. And thank your public safety officers and snowplow drivers for being there during times of need.
