Reprinted from the Dec. 26 Dubuque Telegraph-Herald.
The irony makes it all more newsworthy.
It’s like a firehouse going up in the flames, a prominent anti-Semite discovering he has Jewish roots, or lawmakers celebrating their bill allowing public consumption of raw milk getting sick after drinking some.
The Iowa Public Information Board, the agency to promote and enforce compliance with state open-meetings and open-records laws, has been publicly lambasted by the state Office of Ombudsman and transparency advocates for its failure to comply with those laws.
Operational since mid-2013, the board has stated that its goal is to be “the state’s most transparent agency.”
Not only did the board miss that goal during the summer of 2017, it compounded its missteps by refusing to fully cooperate with the ombudsman’s investigation, which was released last month, and rejecting the complaints and conclusions.
As disclosed here previously, a fellow employee of Telegraph Herald parent company Woodward Communications Inc., Mary Ungs-Sogaard, of Dyersville, chairs the Iowa Public Information Board. That someone is a friend and colleague does not guarantee unfailing agreement on all matters; this is one of those uneasy situations.
The Office of Ombudsman, an independent state agency, looked into a formal complaint regarding actions by the Iowa Public Information Board, which in August 2017 went into closed session regarding an officer-involved shooting case in Burlington and then in public session took an unnecessary and vague vote on next steps.
Confusion and complaints about that followed, with good reason. The ombudsman prepared to investigate, and the board compounded its mistake by voting 7-2 not to cooperate. Among those voting in the majority was Monica McHugh, of Zwingle.
It’s important to note Ungs-Sogaard was on the losing end of that pivotal vote. The other “no” vote was another respected professional acquaintance, retired publisher Rick Morain, of Jefferson, who subsequently gave an individual interview to the investigator.
In an October 2017 editorial on this issue, we offered the board this advice: When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging!
Not only did the board refuse to do that, it got itself a bigger shovel.
The board tried to justify its refusal to cooperate with the investigator and even doubled-down in defending its actions. It took a bad decision — a mistake that could have been simply remedied — and managed to make it worse. (It’s response is included in the full report, which is linked to this editorial online.)
In a state whose laws direct government officials to err on the side of transparency, not secrecy, the board’s stretching legal definitions in search of loopholes is more than disappointing.
Talk about irony: As we observed before, the very agency that should be the No. 1 advocate for transparency is No. 1 on the list of governmental bodies ever denying the ombudsman this sort of access by citing attorney-client privilege. It’s a short list: There is no No. 2.
Overall, the Iowa Public Information Board is doing good work, educating citizens, governmental bodies and media outlets, and generally keeping smaller issues from becoming big (and expensive) ones. However, those positives are being offset by all this. It creates a precedent for other officials wishing to play fast and loose with transparency laws.
Despite being raked over the coals, board members received good news. Though the ombudsman sees the board’s position as “absurd,” she added, “It makes little sense for us to spend years to resolve an argument that could be easily settled with a few moments of self-awareness and reflection on the part of IPIB’s board members.”
That members won’t face charges and fines for violating a very law that was the basis for their board’s creation is no vindication. Members of the Iowa Public Information Board should make a New Year’s Resolution to reverse this irony and get on the right side of this issue.
