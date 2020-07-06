No room for racism in sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racism reared its ugly head June 27 during a Northeast Iowa Conference prep baseball game between Waverly-Shell Rock and visiting Charles City

In accounts corroborated by Charles City school officials, outfielder Jeremiah Chapman was taunted by a fan (or fans) yelling, “Get back to the fields!” “You should have been George Floyd,’” the Minneapolis man killed by a police officer. “Colin” (former NFL star Colin Kaepernick), and “Trump 2020.”

Both Charles City and WSR officials subsequently issued the obligatory sensitivity statements now too commonplace after Iowa prep games when African-American or Latino students are subjected to bigotry.

“We make no excuses, because there are none,” the W-SR statement read. “We do, however, wish to make a sincere apology to the Charles City school district and community and, in particular, the young man.”

It added, “We can’t undo what’s been done. But we are using this as a learning experience for the responsible party and, we hope, for many others in our schools and communities.”

The Charles City school district called the bigotry “unacceptable.”