Since scientists posited the advent of mankind 225,000 years ago, some species that once roamed Iowa have come and gone.
In the distant past, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, they included:
- The American mastodon, a shorter cousin of the wooly mammoth, akin to an Asian elephant, as large as 11 feet tall and 25,000 pounds. It became extinct 11,000 years ago.
- The American cheetah, 3-feet tall, 8 1/2 feet long, which could sprint at 60 mph. It became extinct 12,000 years ago.
- Sabertooth cats were equivalent to today’s lions and tigers, had 11-inch canine teeth, vanishing 10,000 years ago.
- The Dire Wolf, dating back 252,000 years with a bite 129 times as powerful as today’s gray wolf.
- The Giant Ground Sloth, 10-feet long and 2,000 pounds with large front claws to strip trees.
More recently, other species once found in Iowa have vanished due to human intervention:
The Carolina Parakeet made the mistake of eating crops, while its bright feathers were used in the millinery trade. It survived until the 1920s. Passenger Pigeons, which once flew in enormous flocks, and the Eastern Elk were hunted into extinction by the turn of the 20th century.
Globally, mankind will determine the fate of one million species (of eight million on the planet), according to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
“The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever. We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide,” wrote Sir Robert Watson of Great Britain, chair of the U.N. group with 145 experts from 50 nations.
The dire outlook includes 40 percent of 8,000 amphibian species, nearly a third of 1,000 reef-forming corals, 440 shark species and more than a third of 120 species of marine mammals.
Within a few generations, the polar bear, chimpanzee, elephant, snow leopard, tiger, mountain gorilla, orangutan, giant panda, rhino and the koala bear could be gone.
With the proclivity for hunting big mammals, particularly in Africa, an earlier report predicted the largest land animal in 200 years could be the domestic cow.
The ISPPBES authors cited five factors: changes in land and sea use, exploitation of organisms, climate change, pollution and invasive alien species.
Land-use problems range from tropical deforestation to create farmland while robbing species of their habitat and pesticides and the overuse of fertilizers in developing countries.
Overfishing could doom the Atlantic halibut and Bluefin tuna, while dolphin species and loggerhead turtles are being decimated in traps during fishing.
Other damage done by humans is often inadvertent through travel or trade — a 70 percent increase in invasive species cited in 21 countries, including crop-destroying stink bugs; emerald ash borers that are destroying trees throughout the Cedar Valley; the Silver Carp, which eats fungus that fish in Iowa waterways need to survive; white-nose fungus, which kills bats (which eat mosquitoes); and frog-killing fungus.
Most of the species on life support are insects — 75 percent of known species, with 600,000 of those endangered.
While many insects are pests, what’s at stake is “the essential, interconnected web of life on Earth (which) is getting smaller and increasingly frayed,” according to Josef Settele, a German environmental researcher.
The potential loss of wild bees and other insects that help pollinate fruits and vegetables could jeopardize $577 billion in annual crops.
“Bug zappers” may fry mosquitoes, but do collateral damage to pollinators like butterflies, moths and flies, a source of food for some animals.
Critics of the report recalled a similar dire prediction by S. Dillon Ripley of the Smithsonian Institution in 1970 that between 75 and 80 percent of all the species of living animals would be extinct by 1995, which hasn’t come to pass.
Yet warnings in the 1960s about the impact of climate change have played out.
“The report also tells us that it is not too late to make a difference, but only if we start now at every level from local to global,” Watson said.
Indeed, positive changes can occur. The impending extinction of the Arabian oryz and the Seychelles magpie robin were reversed through government action. Nations now protect more than 15 percent of the land and 7 percent of oceans through reserves.
Meanwhile, the current administration wants to weaken the landmark 1970s Endangered Species Act to open up areas to oil and gas drilling, while proposing rules to allow states to determine what species to protect to suit their economic interests.
A blueprint for global action, which should attempt to offset adverse economic impacts where possible, awaits the 2020 conference in China. In the interim, the U.S. would be wise to retain, not relinquish, the leadership role it once played in protecting species.
