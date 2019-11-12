In the wake of a California law to allow college athletes to be paid for their likeness — an action that spurred legislation in another dozen states — the National Collegiate Athletic Association is claiming to be responsive.
It recently announced it would “consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century,” by “starting the process” to “enhance” the ability of athletes to be compensated for their name and likeness.
In other words, athletes could conceivably be paid for autographs and endorsements. However, that would have to occur “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
Given that the NCAA artfully coined the term “student-athlete” in 1955 to avoid culpability in a workmen’s compensation case brought by the widow of a college football player, it could be a head fake.
The NCAA zealously guards “amateurism” in a $14 billion per year industry where the $18 million buyout for fired Florida State football coach Willie Taggart (9-12 in two years) elicits few headlines.
California legislators passed the Fair Pay to Play Act in September to prohibit schools from punishing athletes for accepting endorsement money beginning in January 2023, acknowledging it as a bargaining chip with the NCAA. States like Florida, New York and Illinois are considering similar legislation.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., has proposed a change in the federal tax code to force the NCAA to allow student-athletes to sell their names, images and likenesses with unrestricted endorsement deals.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, R-Ohio, a former Ohio State receiver, is discussing legislation with the NCAA on name, image and likeness issues to retain the distinction between college and pro athletes.
State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, intends to join the fray, along with state Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, independently asking the Iowa Legislative Services Agency to draft a bill similar to Fair Pay to Play.
Smith cited former University of Northern Iowa running back David Johnson, who played while Smith was a graduate student. Johnson, now with the Arizona Cardinals, had to call home to get meal money, which Smith said wouldn’t have occurred had he been able to sign autographs for a fee at appearances.
“I can’t say that we’ll have a lot of people in our sports programs getting rich off this, but maybe they won’t eat ramen (noodles) as much,” Smith said. “We’re not talking hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we’ll have some students who can pay off their loans and spend more time on their academics because they aren’t trying to be a full-time student-athlete and work a job in the off-season.”
An NCAA athlete can’t hold an in-season job and must ask permission for summer employment, although they can compete professionally in another sport.
Others, Smith said, “may not understand what it’s like to get up at 4:45 for a 5:30 workout, have your classes over before 1 so you can get to practice from 2 until 5:30, have dinner, get to the study table and do homework until 11 o’clock and then get up and do it all over again,” he said. “And you have to have your coursework done before you get on that airplane Thursday.”
NCAA Board of Governors chair Michael Drake agrees the organization must “embrace change,” citing “modernization for the future” as “a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”
Not taken willingly, though. A federal judge ordered the NCAA to adopt “cost of attendance” — a stipend, giving athletes more money to spend on computers, off-campus meals, travel home or other expenses — after losing a lawsuit.
In responding to the states, the NCAA stated it will continue to affirm that athletes are not employees (Northwestern football players attempted to unionize to gain better working conditions and health benefits), and to treat financial opportunities for athletes the same as for non-athletes except if “a compelling reason” exists not to do so; while ensuring new rules are transparent and enforceable; and prohibiting recruiting inducements beyond cost of attendance.
That gives it a lot of wiggle room to do virtually nothing, although endorsement limits are needed rather than giving a competitive advantage to schools in large markets or with uncontrolled boosters. Some action is expected in April.
The NCAA might have avoided this mess if it had revenue-sharing with players as pro sports do.
But “sharing” is not prominent in the NCAA vocabulary, even with the academic side, which receives a pittance at best, while the 10 on-field assistant coaches at the University of Iowa average nearly $550,000.
