Just after the release of the Mueller report last Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Game over, I’m having a good day,” and later commented, “It’s called no collusion, no obstruction.”
Except the game isn’t over. The report wasn’t a complete vindication.
In 2017, then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein charged Special Counsel Robert Mueller with investigating “any links or coordination between the Russian government and any individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump” and “any matter that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”
Mueller’s 448-page report — long on specifics and legal considerations — focused on conspiracy (“collusion” is not a legal term) and obstruction of justice.
His team couldn’t find a discernible “nexus” between the Putin government and the Trump presidential campaign that would hold up in court.
As for its second focus, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. … Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
The report states Putin’s desire to spread chaos in the U.S. — as he had during European elections — preceded Trump’s candidacy, dated back to 2014. Meanwhile, although aware of it, the Obama administration slumbered without countermeasures.
Putin despised then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had questioned the legitimacy of his election. Russian operatives were instructed in February 2016 to undercut her campaign, while boosting Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., her Democratic primary opponent, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Trump.
On the Republican primary side, they were to denigrate Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas.
The Mueller Report gave the Trump campaign a pass in three instances critics claimed were hallmarks of a conspiracy.
The June 2016 meeting at the Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russian operatives who supposedly had “dirt” on Clinton was deemed difficult to prosecute because nothing of value transpired.
It was coincidental that Russian agents tried to hack Clinton’s private email server five hours after Trump said at a rally, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
The Republican National Convention platform on Ukraine was not changed to appease Russia, the report stated, but because Trump adviser J.D. Gordon wanted to better align it with Trump’s stated policy.
As for obstruction, Mueller relied on Department of Justice policy that a sitting president can’t be charged with a crime, that “public name-clearing before an impartial adjudicator” — a speedy trial — wasn’t possible.
He also was hampered by Trump’s decision not to be interviewed — despite public statements to the contrary. More than 30 times, Trump claimed he “does not ‘recall’ or ‘remember’ or have an ‘independent recollection’” about information. (Trump said during a June 2018 news conference, “I have one of the great memories of all time.”)
Mueller stated Congress has the responsibility to pursue obstruction. That mirrored the argument by Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the 2008 University of Minnesota law review that a president cannot be distracted from the business of state by criminal proceedings; that the constitution mandates removal from office through impeachment proceedings as the initial recourse.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr immediately exonerated Trump, but the Democrat-controlled House is still pursuing the matter. It can approve articles of impeachment, but conviction would require a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Still, the federal statue of limitations on obstruction runs five years, making it fluid, depending on the political composition of the legislative branch or if Trump becomes a private citizen.
The report indicates Mueller might not have equivocated if Trump’s aides hadn’t rebuffed his attempts to fire Mueller or lie — among them White House counsel Don McGahn, FBI Director James Comey, National Security Council official K.T. MacFarland, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and senior White House official Rick Dearborn.
They’re gone, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, an admitted serial liar regarding Comey’s ouster, remains.
The report also states that Trump’s lawyers hinted at pardons for former campaign manager Paul Manafort, whose dalliances with Ukrainian and Russian officials linked to Putin were troubling, and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, before he became a “rat” while cooperating with investigators.
While Trump stews about the report and Democrats ramp up inquiries, Politico has reported that “foreign state attacks” have been mounted against Democratic presidential aspirants — Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.
If nothing else, the Mueller report should make us more vigilant and discerning about this ongoing interference in our election process. Our democracy is at stake.
