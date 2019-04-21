State legislators will celebrate Earth Day on Monday by again doing nothing to address nitrates in waterways, despite voters’ insistence.
In 2010, 63 percent of Iowa voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that called for an increase of three-eighths of a cent in the sales tax to address water quality and conservation by creating the Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.
The money would have been earmarked specifically for environmental purposes, including wildlife habitat restoration, watershed protection and soil conservation. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, it was expected to generate an estimated $150 million to $180 million for improving, protecting and restoring waterways.
Instead, anti-tax Republicans either have tried to circumvent the measure or are pretending they’re doing something.
The 2013 Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy found nitrates are a $3 billion to $6 billion problem in the state.
Nitrates occur naturally in water and soil, but also are produced by inorganic fertilizer, animal manure, industrial runoff, municipal wastewater treatment plants and leaking septic tanks.
Most of the nitrates are generated from agriculture. However, many utilities also dump them into waterways after cleansing them from their systems. That’s allowed by the DNR if they don’t add to the total.
Regulatory limits on nitrates are set for public drinking water to protect against infant methemoglobinemia or “blue baby syndrome,” a potentially fatal blood disorder. In addition, possible other health problems exist, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, such as leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, reproductive outcomes, diabetes and thyroid conditions. In addition, more than 750 (58 percent) of Iowa’s waterways are too contaminated for swimming or eating fish, according to the DNR, while failing to meet federal water quality standards. Another 23 are “potentially impaired.”
In 2016, then Gov. Terry Branstad wanted to divert $4.7 billion from school infrastructure funding to water quality, which warranted bipartisan rebuke.
Last year the Legislature approved spending $282 million on water quality over 12 years, including $156 million for watershed work — cover crops, bioreactors and saturated buffers. Cities and towns got $126 million to improve drinking and wastewater facilities.
Kirk Leeds, the Iowa Soybean Association’s chief executive officer, called it “a timid response.”
“It’s nibbling around the edges of what’s truly needed,” he said. “While some additional funding continues to point us in the right direction, it doesn’t get us too much further down the road in achieving the kind of results we all know are attainable and necessary.”
On the House floor, Rep. Chip Baltimore, R-Boone, stating that rather than backing a bill that involves all Iowans, his colleagues passed a bill that “lays water quality, and the problems and solutions for water quality, squarely at the feet of Iowa’s farmers. That is a disservice to them.”
The Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy had stated the various techniques required to soak up nitrates would require Iowa’s nearly 90,000 farmers to cooperate at $1.2 billion annually for five decades. Yet Iowa’s agricultural interests are struggling because of low commodity prices and closed markets as part of foreign retaliation against President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.
At the time, Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, called the legislation “a significant step forward, and we look forward to continuing the conversation.”
Indeed, some hope existed before the Legislature convened.
Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, and House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, R-Urbandale, told the Greater Des Moines Partnership the sales tax hike was perceived more favorably.
“Every year that seems to build a little more momentum,” Hagenow said.
A Des Moines Register poll showed 70 percent backed it. So did the Greater Des Moines Partnership with 24 Chambers of Commerce in central Iowa.
But that hope has been extinguished. Two bills to increase the sales tax to fund the water and conservation efforts failed to advance.
Meanwhile, urban areas have taken some initiative.
In 2016, 74 percent of Linn County voters approved a $40 million conservation bond — at an average cost per homeowner of $27 annually — to fund projects protecting sources of drinking water and the water quality of rivers and streams and to purchase land for natural floodwater storage.
That same year, the Des Moines Water Works unsuccessfully filed a lawsuit against three agricultural drainage districts while operating the world’s largest nitrate-cleaning facility at a cost $1.5 million in 2015.
It approved $15 million in 2017 to expand the facility.
Clean water is not just an environmental issue, but also a basic subsistence and health requirement. The voters made their feelings overwhelmingly clear in 2010, and it reverberated in Linn County six years later.
Apparently the only ones not getting the message are the anti-tax ideologues.
