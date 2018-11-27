Less than a day after Democrats recaptured the House in the midterm elections, President Donald Trump tried to impede the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump forced out U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had drawn the president’s ire for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, and appointed Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’ chief of staff and an outspoken Mueller critic, as acting attorney general.
“Matthew Whitaker is a very respected man,” Trump remarked. “He’s very importantly, he’s respected within (the Department of Justice). I heard he got a very good decision, I haven’t seen it,” he added, referring to a 20-page opinion by the Office of Legal Counsel that the appointment was legal.
Whether Whitaker is respected and his appointment legal are questionable assertions.
Whitaker, a former University of Iowa tight end and U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Iowa (2004-09), comes with considerable ethical and political baggage.
He successfully prosecuted two notable cases: The convictions of 30 workers at a Swift & Co. meatpacking plant for identity theft and immigration and another regarding child pornography. That was sandwiched between unsuccessfully Republican primary bids for state treasurer in 2002 and the U.S. Senate in 2014.
In 2011, he was passed over for an appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court after three justices were ousted for supporting gay marriage.
As an advisory board member for Florida-based World Patent Marketing, which defrauded would-be inventors, Whitaker, according to the Washington Post, also provided legal representation, giving it an undue aura of respectability as a former federal prosecutor.
Whitaker came onboard after WPM was outed on ripoffreport.com by a writer seeking a patent for a fried chicken and waffle sandwich. “You cannot make a patent on a sandwich, yet they approved it,” he remarked.
Among its scams, World Patent Marketing pitched Time Travel X, a “theoretical time-travel commodity tied directly to the price of Botcoin” and Sasquatch dolls with a video citing that “DNA evidence collected in 2013 proves that Bigfoot does exist.”
Notably, it offered a “masculine toilet” for well-endowed men because “narrower curvature at the front of the toilet creates limited space for male genitalia … that “can cause contact from male genitalia with portions of the toilet, which is undesirable as those portions may be contaminated from human waste.” Men with genitalia exceeding 12 inches required “an XL” version.
Would-be inventors lost as much as $400,000 each, according to Miami New Times. Whitaker responded to complaints as “possible blackmail or extortion” attempts, according to the Post. “There could be serious civil and criminal consequences for you,” he wrote.
The Federal Trade Commission fined WPM $26 million in 2014 and shut it down.
By then Whitaker had hooked up with a far-right “watchdog nonprofit,” the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, as its sole employee.
Whitaker profited — making $1.2 million from 2014 to September 2017 when Sessions hired him. (He had earned $79,000 while in private practice in Iowa.)
His primary job was making more than 200 TV and radio appearances — primarily on Fox, conservative Newsmax TV and CNN — primarily targeting Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election.
Afterward, he turned to Mueller, contending his inquiry could become a “witch hunt,” his budget should be capped, Donald Trump Jr. didn’t do anything illegal talking to a Russian lawyer about possible dirt on Clinton and focusing on the Trump Organization’s links to Russia crossed a “red line.”
Georgetown University professor Neal Katyal and George Conway, a conservative Washington lawyer married to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, wrote in the New York Times that Whitaker’s appointment circumvents the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, requiring any “principal officer” to be confirmed “with the Advice and Consent of the Senate.”
Instead, Trump relied on the Federal Vacancy Reform Act, which allows a 210-day appointment. But, according to a 2017 decision by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, it can’t be used as an “end-run around the Appointments Clause,” citing a “check on executive power for the sake of administrative convenience or efficiency.”
In addition, Congress passed a statute known as Section 508 that states “in case of a vacancy in the office of the Attorney General,” the deputy attorney general — in this case, Rod Rosenstein — “may exercise all the duties of that office.”
In the October 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre,” President Richard Nixon fired U.S. Attorney General Elliott Richardson and his deputy, William Ruckelshaus, for refusing to dismiss special prosecutor Archibald Cox. U.S. Solicitor General Robert Bork later appointed Leon Jaworski to finish the investigation.
Back then, Howard Baker, R-Tenn., the Senate Minority Leader, put country above party, asking, “What did the president know and when did he know it?”
We hope Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will exhibit similar statesmanship if Whitaker runs interference for this president.
