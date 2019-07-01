For one old Waterloo sailor, still waters run deep.
Jim Sullivan was a toddler when his dad and uncles were killed in World War II.
He’s the son of Albert Sullivan, the youngest of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo who died together in that war.
For all the speeches spoke, stories written, and films made about his dad and uncles, very few of those words came from Jim Sullivan.
He’s a man of few words. And for all the attention his family’s received, he’s a pretty private guy. He’s been content to let his daughter, Kelly Sullivan, sponsor of the Navy’s USS The Sullivans destroyer, carry on the family name at various events.
His family gave a lot — a lot — but yet he doesn’t feel he’s owed a thing.
Quite the contrary.
That was very clear this past week at a reception for crew members of the USS The Sullivans, the Navy guided missile destroyer named for his dad and uncles — the second Navy ship to bear that name.
Because when Jim Sullivan’s time came, he answered the call. He joined the Navy, in the late 1950s, after high school, during the Cold War.
Linda Bergmann, one of the coordinators of the local Cedar Valley Honor Flight organization, asked him a very good question at the reception.
“Why did you join the Navy?” she asked Jim.
Jim’s answer was simple and to the point.
“Because I thought I had to,” he answered.
Not because he was obliged to. But because it was the right thing to do.
“I just think it took a lot of courage to serve after such a huge family loss,” Bergmann said.
It did. And that brief exchange, those few words, spoke volumes about what the Sullivan family has been all about through the generations — and not just them, but everyone who served — but maybe in a special way, the sailors who have served on the ships which bore their name.
The ship’s current commanding officer, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Pat Eliason, served as executive officer during a 75th anniversary commemoration of the brothers’ death in November 2017 at Sullivan Pier in Staten Island, N.Y., where the current destroyer was commissioned 20 years ago.
At this week’s reception, Eliason recalled telling a Marine officer a few years ago he had been assigned to the USS The Sullivans. The hardened Marine officer broke down in tears. His father, Eliason related, had served on the first USS The Sullivans, now moored at a Buffalo, N.Y. military park.
Jim Sullivan participated in events related to the first ship as well — christened and sponsored by his grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, as the current ship is now by his daughter.
There’s a special bond among the sailors of diverse backgrounds who have served on those particular ships, said Eliason, of Irish descent and from Philadelphia. Of the sailors accompanying him on this trip, one originally hailed from Guatemala; another, from Jamaica.
The theme of service was a common thread shared by many at the reception. That includes a couple who are two retired career Navy officers, Chiquita and Yolando Loveless.
Chiquita, originally from the Atlanta area, is director of the University of Northern Iowa Veterans Association. Yolando, a product of East High School in Waterloo, is director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission. He picked up the standard for Kevin Dill when health issues forced Dill’s retirement last year.
Both could be elsewhere, doing other things. They could have settled anywhere. But they’re here.
Chiquita Loveless said she is committed to the veterans she serves on campus, who need support on their return to civilian life. Yolando, like predecessor Dill, is a hands-on director, frequently busy working one on one with a veteran in need. They’re committed to their veterans and they’re committed to each other.
Just like the motto of the Sullivan brothers, which has been passed on down to the ship and its crew — “We Stick Together.”
Although he didn’t’ say it in so many words, as Jim Sullivan greeted the sailors of the ship named for his dad and uncles, and as he saw the welcome and goodwill from the people of Waterloo and Cedar Falls toward that crew, the twinkle in his Irish eyes spoke volumes.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls cares about its veterans — from those in their 90s who served during World War II to Iowa Army National Guard soldiers who served multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Because we all realize, and Jim Sullivan and his family so poignantly do, that liberty is not a birthright. It is something to be cherished and preserved, generation to generation. And that includes taking care of those who stand the watch for liberty once their service in uniform is over.
Those who want to find a way to continue to serve their families, workplaces and communities. We need to welcome them as we did the crew of the USS The Sullivans this week. As we do every veteran returning on an Honor Flight. Not just one day, but every day.
In preserving the blessings of liberty, and caring for our veterans, as Jim Sullivan’s dad and uncles said more than a quarter century ago — we all need to stick together.
