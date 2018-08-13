Earlier this month, a Courier article quickly circulated around the state. It branched out to other areas of the country, and even to the Daily Mail, in the United Kingdom.
It wasn’t because it was a particularly important news story. No, it made the rounds because it sounded so ridiculous.
Ten-year-old Savannah Watters had been selling cookies in her Cedar Falls neighborhood. That apparent transgression generated three police calls over a five-day period.
“Every day, for a couple hours, I would bring my wagon and go down to the end of the street and sell stuff,” Savannah said.
The girl began selling cookies and flavored water to help buy school clothes.
“No one had talked to me about anything, they just took it upon themselves and called 911,” said Kara Watters, Savannah’s mother. “The police showed up to talk to my daughter.”
Really? 911?
We know the police have better things to do than answer emergency calls about a girl selling cookies.
Of course, there are two sides to every story. Even the ridiculous ones.
One neighbor said she called police because the traffic coming onto her street was becoming dangerous. One car had pulled into her driveway, where her daughter was riding her bike.
During one stretch, Savannah apparently was fairly close to a 45-mph street, and officers told her to move back. She did.
Certainly, we understand those kinds of concerns, and can see how a slight uptick in traffic can be an annoyance. However, these are issues that should be easily discussed among neighbors. Kids have been causing annoyances to neighbors since there were neighborhoods. Do we want to include selling cookies among them?
Kids exhibiting the motivation to work toward a goal have traditionally been praised by the adults around them. In fact, we’d like to take a time out from this editorial for a quick message to Savannah.
We admire your entrepreneurial spirit, kid.
Of course, this whole situation is just a tiny microcosm of a new normal that has taken over our society over the past few decades. People don’t know their neighbors — and many don’t care to.
Many don’t know their names, much less their phone numbers. That doesn’t necessarily cause distrust, but it certainly doesn’t build trust or an ability to talk through concerns.
As late as the 1970s, nearly 30 percent of Americans frequently spent time with their neighbors, and only 20 percent had no interactions with them, according to a City Observatory report. Today those proportions are reversed.
Pocket phones and social media have made it so much easier to stay in touch with the people we care about who don’t live nearby, and that has taken up more social energy.
A 2011 study by Eileen E.S. Bjornstrom at the University of Missouri, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, found people who said they knew and trusted their neighbors were also more likely to report higher rates of health and well-being than those who said they did not know or trust their neighbors.
There even was a day when a good portion of a person’s meaningful relationships came from the neighborhood.
For many, those days are gone.
But one thing remains the same. Whether it’s an encroaching tree branch, a kid selling cookies or a multitude of other mostly benign situations, it’s usually better to at least try to talk to your neighbor before calling 911.
