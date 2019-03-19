It’s no secret the Cedar Falls School District — and many of its constituents — want to move forward on the construction of a new community high school.
Voters failed to approve a bond in 2014 that would have constructed a new high school and a new elementary school. The district then opted to float a bond for the elementary school alone, which eventually passed in 2016.
Now the district needs help from residents to get the next high school bond referendum in front of voters.
“We can’t do anything unless our community asks the board to move forward with a general obligation bond,” Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education last week. “It cannot be a board decision; it has to be a community petition.”
According to Iowa Code requirements, the district needs to have about 450 signatures before another referendum is set. Pattee said petition forms, asking for the vote, will soon be available across the community.
The petition’s language includes the $69.9 million bond amount district officials say would be needed to be issued for the estimated $110 million project. That portion would be funded through increased property taxes, while the remainder would be financed through the extended 1 percent sales tax.
Plans and cost estimates have been developed for a new 1,400-student high school proposed at Hudson Road and 27th Street, on land purchased two years ago from the University of Northern Iowa. That purchase was a wise one, focusing on future needs for the district.
No one likes to see their taxes rise, but the time has come to give serious credence to a new high school in Cedar Falls. Studies have been conducted on both the feasibility of expanding the current site, and building new. It was estimated every acre acquired around the current building would cost $1.5 million to buy and clear — adding up to much more than the $1.24 million spent for the entire site near UNI.
During previous meetings, the district has maintained, even if private property is purchased to expand the current site, the district would run out of space in about 15 years because enrollment is expected to continue growing. The new school would last at least 50 years and have some room for expansion to handle growing enrollment.
We believe most community members realize the current high school has been locked in its outdated footprint, with virtually nowhere to expand for future needs. The 50-acre site near UNI provides plenty of room for future expansion. The current high school site is just 17.5 acres.
The main structure of the existing high school is more than 60 years old. The need to expand technology, computer lab space and space to house support for technology has grown immensely over the lifetime of the building.
Should the community move forward on building another high school, plans for the old building include demolishing and redeveloping older portions, while reusing newer sections for district administration purposes.
As we have stated previously, a growing enrollment is good for the community — so long as the community is prepared for it. We believe school district officials and the school board in Cedar Falls are attempting to prepare in the best way possible.
The reputation and condition of a community’s school buildings always play a large part in attracting new residents and businesses — and keeping them in the community.
We urge the signing of this petition in order to get a bond referendum in front of Cedar Falls voters again. Waiting several more years could significantly increase the cost of constructing a new high school.
