Judges in Iowa are trying to navigate a 2017 "stand your ground" law, which states people do not have to retreat before using deadly force if they believe their lives are in danger. Yet this law lacks clarity and clear procedure.
In March, Johnson County Judge Paul Miller found the the law "void for vagueness" and said an Iowa City man was not entitled to immunity when he opened fire on the city's pedestrian mall, killing one person and injuring two others.
The man's lawyers said he acted in self-defense and the "stand-your-ground" law should provide immunity. The judge not only disagreed, he noted that there were "numerous problems" with the law and that the statute does not make clear whether a defendant would be immune from prosecution. He wrote immunity could mean "anything from court costs associated with prosecution, to fines, to restitution, to simply being prosecuted at all."
This month Patrick Grady, Iowa's sixth judicial district's chief judge, denied a request by a Cedar Rapids man to receive protection from prosecution under the law after he and another man shot at each other in January at a bar and restaurant in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Grady wrote that Iowa lacks the type of "clear pretrial procedure" other states with such laws have developed through legislation or high court rulings. He based his decision only on the minutes of the testimony of the case and the undisputed facts in the court record.
"Though this may lead to a result that is less than the protection provided by traditional immunity, it is a result that could have been intended by the legislature or should be clarified," he wrote.
He noted the defendant could still raise a defense of justification — just as he could under the old law — although he would have to go to trial to do so.
It is bad enough Iowa's GOP legislators have done all they can to encourage people to own guns, carry them everywhere and shoot others. Their lawmaking skills miss the mark as well. They pass bills with boilerplate language provided by lobbyists or national associations and pat themselves on the back.
Everyone else is left to try to make sense of the sloppy statutes.
