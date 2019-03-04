When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly frequented a Florida spa that was a front for prostitution, he put a spotlight on human trafficking — modern-day, sex-trade slavery also occurring in Iowa and Black Hawk County.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lists human trafficking as the world’s second largest criminal business (tied with arms dealing) behind the drug trade. A Department of Justice study found 83 percent of sex-trafficking victims were U.S. citizens, although the Kraft case involved Chinese nationals.
The average age when an American commercial sex worker starts is 12-14.
Kraft, billionaire equity firm director John Childs and former Citigroup president John Havens were among 173 arrested or sought in a sting — from Orlando to Palm Beach — triggered when a health inspector found “an unusual supply of clothing, food, bedding and luggage full of condoms” at a spa.
Police said Kraft was videotaped twice at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter with the Chinese sex workers.
According to the New York Times, Florida authorities believe they were among a group lured from China under false promises of legitimate jobs. Instead, they were shuttled between strip-mall brothels. They were forced to pay off huge debts for being brought to the U.S. and, in some instances, were even more helpless because their passports were taken away.
“I don’t believe they were told they were going to work in massage parlors seven days a week, having unprotected sex with up to 1,000 men a year,” said Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder.
Iowa is not immune.
In the five years since the FBI started tracking sex trafficking, calls from Iowa to the National Human Trafficking Hotline have increased annually — 218 calls in 2017 and 74 cases reported. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 71 percent of the girls identified as victims of sex trafficking — or at risk of being victims — are 18 or younger.
Black Hawk County officials prosecuted two cases last year.
A Waterloo couple was sentenced in March after bringing two 16-year-old girls — one with an infant — from Chicago and advertising their availability.
In November, a 48-year-old Waterloo man was convicted for having sex with a 13-year-old girl and feeding her meth. He sent text messages describing her as a “fresh one” and that “this girl is ready to work.”
Heather Rios, of Waterloo, was 16 in 1992 when she ran away from home, bound for a party in a Cedar Rapids hotel, where a 21-year-old woman coerced her into a trip to Milwaukee.
Rios, who now works to fight sex trafficking, told The Courier she was taken to a home in Milwaukee, locked in a room, struck in the head with a tire iron and told to work. (Last year, a report stated 340 young adults and children in Milwaukee were victims of sex trafficking during a four-year period.)
For the next three months she was sold at night, before alerting police about her abduction.
Rios believes today’s technology puts children even more at risk.
Last year federal officials shut down the unscrupulous backpage.com, a classified ad service for the sex trade, indicting seven top officials for facilitating prostitution with some victims as young as 14.
Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register most sex trafficking in Iowa is arranged online. Police have carried out stings that have led to arrests of traffickers and buyers.
“We know that any given day there are ads on social media for these kinds of businesses and enterprises, including Cedar Falls and Waterloo,” said Karen Siler of Friends of the Family, which received a federal grant in 2016 to help alleviate human trafficking. “These people are dangerous.”
“We’re just getting to a point when we’re starting to understand how big of an issue this is,” said Ben Brustkern, the organization’s executive director.
“It’s something that’s shunned, or hidden,” said Yoshida Thomas, a human trafficking specialist with Friends of the Family in Waterloo.
According to a national study, the average buyer is a middle-aged white man between 30-49. Nearly 75 percent are college educated — many making more than $120,000 annually — and two-thirds of them have children. A 2014 study indicated 14 percent of American men had paid for sex.
By his own account, Robert Kraft has been “lost” since he lost his wife, Myra, of nearly 50 years in 2011. But, if guilty, sympathy should only extend so far.
Without the so-called “Johns,” this scourge would cease to be a leading criminal enterprise, often victimizing entrapped women.
