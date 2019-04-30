Reprinted from the Quad-City Times April 24.
We didn’t think we sent state legislators to Des Moines to run interference for President Trump.
Yet, House Republicans passed a measure last week that would stop Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, from opposing the Trump administration in court unless he got permission from .... well, the president’s allies in the Republican Party.
The proposal passed both houses of the Legislature and sits on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk awaiting her decision on whether it becomes law. Miller has asked her to veto.
News of the plan only surfaced late last week; such is the way with the Legislature these days.
Make no mistake about motives here.
“We have a Republican governor, we have a Republican Legislature, and we have had an attorney general that has been going outside of the state taking part in lawsuits that are the complete antithesis to the agenda that the governor and the Legislature has set,” state Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, said, according to the Des Moines Register.
Apparently, Worthan doesn’t count the 880,531 Iowans who voted for Miller in last year’s election. That’s more than the roughly 667,000 votes cast for the governor.
In fact, Miller didn’t even draw a Republican opponent last year.
The legislation being proposed would allow the attorney general to prosecute a case outside of Iowa only at the request of the governor, the executive council or the Legislature.
In other words, if Miller is to challenge Trump, he needs to get permission from the president’s pals first.
Some lawmakers are upset because Miller has joined lawsuits challenging actions by the Trump administration. There were six such occasions in 2018. The lawsuits, which also involved several other states, included opposing a policy to allow distribution of computer plans for the manufacture of 3D guns and the White House policy of separating migrant families at the border.
Miller’s office also filed about two dozen amicus briefs challenging actions by the administration and sent approximately 50 letters commenting on administration actions.
The attorney general did not lead any of the lawsuits, and the costs to the state were negligible.
Still, the need to force conformity to the White House is strong among some GOP lawmakers.
We have seen these kind of strong-arm tactics in other states — like Wisconsin, North Carolina and Kansas — where Republicans have tried to thwart the will of the electorate by limiting the powers of an office that voters had the nerve to fill with a Democrat.
In some cases, these efforts have wound up in court.
We’re not sure what Miller might do if this measure is signed into law, but what Iowans don’t need is to spend a bunch of money on a court battle just to shield the president.
What’s also unfortunate about this episode is it could have other consequences. Miller’s office says the legislation would hamper its ability to pursue issues like consumer protection, antitrust violations and Medicaid fraud.
We know Republicans don’t like Miller’s actions, but he must be doing something right. He’s been Iowa’s attorney general for all but four of the last 40 years. He’s won 10 terms of office.
More importantly, there is good reason for the office of attorney general to maintain its independence. It should not be just an arm of the Legislature or the governor’s office, and this measure moves us down that path.
Iowans have always valued a system of checks and balances, and we have to ask: If the Legislature is willing to put these limits on the attorney general, what might be next?
As we note, Miller has been the state’s attorney general for a long time. But someday, perhaps, there will be a Republican who wins the confidence of voters to hold that office. At that time, there may even be a Democrat in the White House.
Majority Republicans ought to remember that before acting too quickly just to satisfy a short-term interest.
