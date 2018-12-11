Justice was blind and indifferent in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, the Florida multimillionaire financier and pedophile extraordinaire who operated a sex network involving as many as 80 girls.
A Miami Herald investigation into his activities has provoked bipartisan calls for further investigation and raised questions about current Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, then the U.S. attorney who acquiesced to Epstein’s legal team. He now oversees prosecution of human trafficking cases.
Last week Epstein settled a civil case with some of his accusers before a scheduled Dec. 4 trial. That continued to keep the wraps on his exploitation of underage women.
The Herald disclosed FBI and court records that showed Epstein was suspected of “trafficking minor girls, often from overseas, for sex parties in his Manhattan, New Mexico and the Caribbean home.” The girls reportedly performed sex acts at least three times daily at his Palm Beach mansion. He allegedly used the ironically named Me2 modeling agency to recruit girls as young as 13 from Europe, Ecuador and Brazil.
The Herald identified 80 women and located 60. Some were cheerleaders or involved in band, theater or other activities, initially lured by payments to give massages and then promises of college or career assistance.
In 2007, Epstein and four accomplices entered into a plea agreement on two prostitution charges in state court, requiring him to serve 13 months in a county jail while avoiding federal charges.
He was allowed out 12 hours daily for six days a week, including time at his office, while spending nights in a private wing, despite sheriff’s office rules prohibiting sex offenders from work release. He paid restitution to three-dozen victims.
The plea agreement shut down an FBI investigation and gave immunity to “any potential co-conspirators,” enabling accomplices and participants — none identified — to breathe a sigh of relief.
It also kept details from victims, the public and the media about the sex ring Palm Beach police had uncovered between 2001 and 2005, which identified 36 underage girls.
Epstein’s friends and acquaintances ranged from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump
Clinton reportedly was a frequent passenger on Epstein’s jet, which tabloids called “the Lolita Express.”
Trump, in a New York magazine article published prior to Epstein’s legal troubles, said he had known him for 15 years. He described Epstein as “a lot of fun” with an interest in women “on the younger side.”
Epstein’s legal “dream team” made O.J. Simpson’s squad look like the junior varsity.
It was led by Washington, D.C., attorney Jay Lefkowitz, former U.S. special envoy to North Korea; Alan Dershowitz, the former Harvard University professor and Simpson lawyer; Kenneth Starr, special counsel in the Whitewater investigation of Clinton and Baylor University president supposedly oblivious to its serial rape scandal; Roy Black, the so-called “Miami Magician,” and prominent New York criminal defense attorney Gerald Lefcourt.
On the other side was Acosta, a former Lefkowitz colleague.
Dershowitz, once the darling of the left and now an ostracized Trump defender, told the Washington Post, “We outlawyered him.”
Acosta claimed in 2011 that he was unduly pressured by the defense. Documents indicate otherwise.
“I can file the charge in district court in Miami, which will hopefully cut the press coverage significantly. Do you want to check that out?’’ an aide wrote in an email to Lefkowitz in September 2007.
“The conspiracy between the government and Epstein was really ‘let’s figure out a way to make the whole thing go away as quietly as possible,’” said victims’ attorney Bradley Edwards. “In never consulting with the victims, and keeping it secret, it showed that someone with money can buy his way out of anything.”
Epstein’s enablers extended to New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat and son of the former Carter administration secretary of state. He wanted Epstein’s Level 3 sex offender status in the state reduced.
New York Supreme Court Judge Ruth Pickholtz was outraged, stating, “I have to tell you, I’m a little overwhelmed because I have never seen a prosecutor’s office do anything like this. I have done so many (sex offender registration hearings) much less troubling than this one where the (prosecutor) would never make a downward argument like this.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and 15 Democratic House members want a Justice Department investigation.
“I am particularly disturbed by this reporting indicating that federal prosecutors went out of their way to arrange this sweetheart deal for Epstein and conceal it from the women and girls that he abused who could have objected to it, in apparent violation of federal law,” Sasse wrote.
Indeed, the matter is absolutely appalling. As Sasse stated, “We need answers about this epic miscarriage of justice.” And if justice is to be served, Acosta must be belatedly held accountable and dismissed.
