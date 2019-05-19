Iowa has become one of nine states to approve legal wagering on sports events, and is now racing to get things running by the start of football season.
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision supporting New Jersey’s bid for sports gambling, formerly limited to Nevada, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bipartisan legislation earlier this month. Between 32 and 36 states soon may have legalized sports wagering.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will establish the rules for wagering, run through the state’s 19 casinos. Mobile gaming, including FanDuel and DraftKings sites, was sanctioned, although individuals must first apply at a casino to prove they are 21.
According to the American Gaming Association, 97 percent of $150 billion annual sports wagering is done illegally, only $6 billion under state auspices during the past year — $4 billion in Nevada and $2 billion in New Jersey (four times other bets in its casinos).
The rest was done underground with bookies, offshore with online sites or in office pools. How much emerges above ground remains to be seen because gamblers may be averse to paying taxes on their winnings.
Iowa lawmakers are betting on a payoff boosting state revenues by as much as $4 million through a 6.75 percent tax, while not increasing the state’s 13 percent adult gambling addiction rate. Additional funding to deal with that problem wasn’t allocated.
Iowans will be able to wager on pro and college games and action, but not “in-game” propositions on college sports. That’s an important exclusion.
Basic bets concern the outcome of games. The house (or bookmaker) devises a point designed to attract equal numbers of bettors on both sides, while taking a cut of the action.
But wagering now also involves a smorgasbord of plays and statistics, becoming more complicated as fantasy sports leagues focus on the performances of athletes.
The NCAA, which fought the New Jersey case, fears college athletes are susceptible to bettors, recalling the 1950s scandals involving City College of New York’s NCAA and NIT-winning basketball teams, the University of Kentucky and, in more recent years, Northwestern, Tulane and University of San Diego basketball and Boston College football.
The potential problem is evident with 350 major college basketball teams with more than 30 games each and players often lacking spending money. It extends to coaches, trainers and even fellow students with knowledge that a player is injured prior to a game.
The Alliance of American Football, which billed itself as the intersection of sports, gaming and technology, provided a glimpse into the future, despite its recent demise during its inaugural spring season.
It wanted to provide gaming during each of the 20-to-30 second respites between plays. But the technology — including real-time animation to attract video-game obsessed millennials — encountered snags. Had it worked, bettors could have tapped the images of wired players to ascertain their energy levels before the snap.
One technology company is working with pro sports leagues to put chips in balls, uniforms and equipment to prompt more bets, including the distance of a putt to a pin.
All the pro leagues back gaming expansion, anticipating an increase in rabid fans more immersed in games, particularly as teams switch to paid cable-only contests. Some owners have stakes in FanDuel and DraftKings.
If millionaire professional athletes are unlikely to risk their livelihood, others may be more susceptible. NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who served a 15-month prison sentence after making calls to affect the outcome of games, now co-runs a handicapping service charting referees’ tendencies.
For casual fans, the potential exists for a bombardment of betting lines during telecasts, making games unwatchable. Just think back to the incessant fantasy sports ads on ESPN two years ago.
Iowa had been one of five states to reject online FanDuel (a United Kingdom import) and DraftKings fantasy sports games, devised to use a loophole in the 2006 Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement allowing “games of skill but not chance.”
We opposed those measures for years after investigative reporting indicated both sites eagerly soliciting professional gamblers and savvy statisticians while ripping off small-stakes players.
That prompted probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and states’ attorneys general and a class-action lawsuit alleging conspiracy, fraud, negligence and racketeering violations. Six states subsequently saw the red flags and rescinded their approval.
While we are reconciled to the inevitably of sports gaming and hope for some benefits as it emerges from the shadows, we’re also exasperated the Legislature didn’t allocate more money to deal with addiction, a growing problem among European bettors.
For now, though, we’ll wager that college sports are first in line for a new wave of scandals.
