When Wisconsin’s Republican Gov. Scott Walker lost his bid for a third term by 1.1 percent, blame could be laid on a nonsensical economic development deal gone awry.
Walker was once considered a Republican rising star for curtailing the collective bargaining rights of many public workers —notably teachers, which would echo in Iowa — before flaming out prior to the 2016 Iowa caucuses.
But his narrow loss to Democrat Tony Evers, the charisma-challenged state superintendent of schools, could be traced to a deal he negotiated on a napkin with Foxconn, a Taiwan-based electronics giant.
His demise should raise red flags for tax-credit obsessed legislators in Iowa and elsewhere. It also could impact President Donald Trump’s ability to carry Wisconsin in 2020 after taking credit for having “set up” Walker with Foxconn.
In 2017, Walker pushed through subsidies of more than $3 billion — a national record — for a $10 billion Foxconn plant south of Milwaukee near Racine, with an additional $764 million from local governments in Racine County, with $140 million from a public utility; and widening I-94 to accommodate expected traffic, diverting $90 million from state highway projects.
The Foxconn plant electronics was expected to employ 13,000 workers with wages averaging $54,000 — with three-quarters of the jobs on the manufacturing side, a potential godsend for Racine, where unemployment had soared to 20 percent after factory closings from Jacobsen lawnmowers to Case tractors.
The Trump administration overrode environmental regulations. Wisconsin gave Foxconn unique legal status to appeal court decisions multiple times.
The deal amounted to $230,000 per job then, or $1,774 per Wisconsin household. Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated it wouldn’t be paid off until 2043. University of Georgia economics professor Jeffrey Dorfman told Forbes, “At $230,000 per job (now reportedly $315,000), there is no hope of recapturing the state funds spent.”
Foxconn maintained the plant would build Generation 10.5 LCD display screens for 75-inch TV sets. It has since stated instead of TV screens it will create “America’s first thin-film transistor fabrication” — the “AI 8K-5G ecosystem” — combining artificial intelligence, sharper video and high-speed data.
Robots, not people, will perform most manufacturing functions.
“If, six months ago, you asked me, what would be the mix of labor? I would pull out the experience that we have in China and say, ‘Well, 75 percent assembly line workers, 25 percent engineers and managers,’” said Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo. But “now it looks like about 10 percent assembly line workers, 90 percent knowledge workers.”
According to Vanity Fair, Foxconn may import “knowledge workers” from China, because Wisconsin has 3 percent unemployment. Foxconn’s labor history may dissuade potential American employees.
In 2010, workers at its factory in Shenzhen, China, began committing suicide, many jumping off a high-rise dormitory. At another Chinese plant two years later, 150 workers threatened mass suicide on a factory roof to protest conditions.
The company raised pay, brought in Buddhist monks for workplace prayer sessions, required no-suicide agreements and put safety nets around some factories to thwart suicides.
Foxconn also has broken promises on other investment deals.
According to the Washington Post, it vowed to invest $5 billion and create 50,000 jobs in India, but reduced it to a fraction. “Similar results were seen in Vietnam, where Foxconn committed to a $5 billion investment in 2007, and in Brazil, where Foxconn spoke of a $10 billion plan in 2011,” and the plans were never realized, it reported. In Harrisburg, Pa., Foxconn’s promise to invest $30 million and hire 500 workers never happened.
Walker also ignored Foxconn’s dependence on suppliers. Foxconn wanted New York state-based Corning to build a factory nearby for the large glass panels required for its TV screens. Corning wanted a subsidy, but Wisconsin was tapped out.
During groundbreaking last spring, Trump called the Foxconn campus “the eighth wonder of the world,” and said, “I got (Walker) set up with an incredible company called Foxconn,” adding, “I recommended Wisconsin, in this case. And I’ll be recommending Ohio, and I’ll be recommending Pennsylvania, and I’ll be recommending Iowa.”
Iowa should be very, very wary of more corporate welfare.
For a $3 billion fertilizer plant in Wever, Iowa provided a $109 state million subsidy and $30 million in local tax breaks (roughly $500,000 per each of the 220 permanent jobs).
In addition, according to the Des Moines Register, the total value of all of Iowa’s tax credits increased by 180 percent from $153 million in 2005 to an estimated $427 million in 2018.
With recent state tax reform, it would be wise to cease issuing huge subsidies and unnecessary tax credits. State leaders should avoid traps similar to the one Wisconsin finds itself in with residents and ratepayers underwriting a company with $158 billion in revenues last year.
