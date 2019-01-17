Reprinted from the Quad-City Times Jan. 16.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her first Condition of the State address on Tuesday as our newly elected governor. She said Iowa is “soaring,” but for those who still are “looking for a way up,” the state must deliver on its promises.
The governor waxed determined about preparing young Iowans for the careers of the 21st century through the Future Ready Iowa workforce development initiative, praising the power of things like apprenticeships and proposing $20 million for the program.
She announced the creation of a Center for Rural Revitalization within the state economic development department and a fairly modest increase in tax credits to help with rural housing development — as well as $20 million over the next two years to try to leverage private investment in rural broadband.
We were pleased to see the governor proposed a constitutional amendment that would forever end the stain on the state that comes from its ban on voting for nearly all people who have ever been convicted of a felony.
This editorial board has pushed for restoring voting rights to people who have paid their dues to society, and we’re happy to see the governor move on this, though we are not sure the Republican-controlled Legislature will follow her lead.
There was applause in the chamber for the governor’s words, but this Legislature has lately been more interested in erecting barriers to voting, rather than tearing them down. So while we are hopeful, we will be watching to see what progress is made.
Even if successful, this proposal couldn’t go before the voters for a few years. Two successive general assemblies (which convene every two years) must approve legislation before it goes to the voters. That’s a long time to wait. We think the governor, who said Tuesday she believes in the power of redemption, ought to strongly consider an executive order restoring voting rights in the interim. A Des Moines Register report earlier this month amply showed there are people who are losing, right now, their right to vote because of the way this prohibition is applied.
Elsewhere, the governor’s pledge that prosperity belongs to all Iowans is worthy of praise, of course. But we believe the best way to prepare Iowans for future success — to soar, if you will — is to ensure they get a proper education.
We were happy to see the governor go beyond the 1 percent increase in basic state aid that was approved for K-12 schools last year. But her proposed 2.3 percent increase is clearly inadequate to make up for what has been years’ worth of under funding. A Federal Reserve study last year said Iowa ranks 24th in cost-of-living-adjusted teacher salaries. That’s not exactly soaring.
Besides, this is just a bit more than what the governor proposed last year — only to see the Legislature cut that amount in half, favoring instead a large income tax cut.
The governor did say that in addition to the $93 million for pre-K-12 school spending, she would ask for another $11 million to narrow the transportation disparity that hurts rural districts, along with $1 million for STEM efforts.
We did not hear the governor say anything about devoting money to narrowing the per-pupil disparity that prevents districts like Davenport from spending as much on students as other schools in the state. In fact, her office confirmed there is no money in her budget for the per pupil inequity, which for Davenport and 169 other districts amounts to about $30 less per student than the average.
The governor made a big splash showing up at Davenport’s Central High School last year to sign a law that made a down payment on the per pupil and transportation disparities. But it apparently wasn’t enough of a priority for her budget.
We were happy to see the governor devote additional funds in her Medicaid budget to mental health efforts — $11 million over two years — and to move forward on a children’s mental health system. She also talked about giving regions, which oversee delivery of mental health services, more budget flexibility. That will be welcome. We expect, however, there will continue to be pressure by those local regions for greater ability to control their own tax and spending policies given the volatile nature of mental health budgets.
The Condition of the State address is the governor’s statement of priorities, her vision for Iowa. And while we would rather have seen greater investment and aggressiveness in things like funding our public schools and providing for a more just state, we will be eager to see over the next few months where our governor goes from here to put her own stamp on the state’s future.
