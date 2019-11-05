Working parents face the dilemma of finding a dependable and affordable child care provider.
According to Virginia-based Child Care Aware, which works with hundreds of state and local child care resource and referral agencies, Iowa has 160,748 child care slots for children under 6, but needs 173,476.
Meanwhile, licensed and registered child care providers have declined by 42% between 2013-2018 from 9,384 to 5,246.
United Ways of Iowa put the tab at $1,031 per month for a family of four with an infant and toddler, and compared it to the cost of basic housing, $659.
But child care workers aren’t getting wealthy. Child Care Aware estimates their annual average income in Iowa is $20,520 — $1,800 below the national average — and that’s without any benefits, like health care.
State Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, the next speaker of the House, recently stated his interest in addressing child care as a “workforce” issue on Iowa Public TV’s “Iowa Press.”
“I was just in Black Hawk County last night, my neighboring county right next to me, and the issues of child care came up, workforce,” he said. “Our caucus is going to be interested in issues of child care, not just access but affordability.”
The the Iowa Women’s Foundation has reported parents in the Cedar Valley — among 18 communities surveyed statewide — have difficulty finding proper child care.
Improving child care accessibility, Grassley said, would be “good for all Iowans and our growth moving forward.” The difficulty, he added, would be devising a plan that helps families get affordable child care given the restraints of the state budget.
Last year efforts by Democrats just to raise eligibility levels in the state child care assistance program went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Statehouse.
This year may be different, Grassley said. “We’re going to be addressing and trying to tackle some of those big issues that affect all Iowans in our success.”
Making child care more affordable is worthy endeavor, but only one piece of the puzzle. Safe environments and adequate training are other components.
The Des Moines Register reported seven children have died in child care since 2018, including four deaths at centers “operating overcapacity or at unsafe staff ratio levels.” The Department of Human Services hasn’t provided information on the other three deaths.
Serious injuries at regulated Iowa child cares totaled 22 in 2017, 57 in 2018 and 19 through April 30.
A 4-month-old boy died in December at a Donnellson day care in southwest Iowa cited for 22 violations. The autopsy determined he had a brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation.
The site supervisor — charged in August with a felony count of child endangerment — placed the baby on the floor on his stomach unwatched for a lengthy period, while dealing with five other children under 2. State rules limit a caretaker to supervising four children under 2.
The Division of Criminal Investigation found “the center displayed active efforts to deceive child care licensing.” Texts between staffers stated it would be “screwed” if an inspector found it failed to meet DHS adult-to-children ratios.
Iowa allows unregulated child care when five or fewer children are being supervised. The Register reported only Louisiana, Idaho, Ohio, New Jersey and South Dakota have less restrictive thresholds for in-home child care registration, certification or licensure, based on a 2017 study.
Unregulated child care operators have violated the five child limit.
Jennifer Brungardt was warned by Ankeny police that her unregulated day care with 11 children was illegal. In September 2018, court records state, she left a 3-month-old boy alone on his stomach on a floor in what first responders described as a “completely chaotic” home. When she found him, she “knew he was gone.”
The DHS warned Trina Mazza in in 2011 and 2017 about complaints she was caring for more than five children in her unregulated Johnston day care. She was watching seven children in February when she found an unresponsive 17-month-old boy “upside down” between two travel cribs. He died two days later.
What stood out in these and other instances the Register examined is that authorities knew rules were being violated and did nothing to stop them or warn parents about unsafe conditions. Both women face charges of felony child endangerment and operating a child care center without a license.
In fact, the DHS has a tough time monitoring licensed centers and homes. A national study determined the average ratio for a staffer responsible for inspecting licensed facilities (centers and homes) was 97-1. In Iowa, it’s 1-to-138 for licensed child care centers and 1-174 for in-home day cares.
We commend Grassley for wanting to pursue affordable child care, but his efforts shouldn’t stop there. An appropriate environment with trained providers is essential to a child’s well-being. Expanding Early Childhood Education is also an option when providers are lacking.
