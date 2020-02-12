Iowa caucuses: Months of labor go awry in the final crucial moment

But if the outcome is accurate, credible results, then who is harmed by a delay of hours or even a couple of days? Journalists with airtime to fill and stories to write, and … who else, exactly?

Problems with the caucus format, primarily the various ways its format excludes people, are well-documented. But its virtues, with genuine discussion among neighbors and a complicated process executed ably and almost exclusively by volunteers, stood out again this year. The reliance on rank-and-file Democrats is a strength.

When it came time to tabulate what happened, the state party’s processes — which, to be fair, were radically reworked for this year at the insistence of the national party — made all of that into a vulnerability.

Informed observers warned the mobile app developed to convey results to headquarters was a risky step. And in fact it wasn’t ready for prime time. How thoroughly was the app put through its paces?

Either way, precinct workers have said they weren’t comfortable even before caucus night with the app. Did the party have a robust enough staffing and a detailed enough backup plan to efficiently and expeditiously collect results over the phone?

Perhaps the least excusable error: sparse crisis communication, resulting in a bad thing becoming much worse.