Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka recently defended the safety aspect of a traffic camera program approved by the City Council on Monday night. His remarks Feb. 25 came in response to many residents contacting City Council members and referring to the program as a “money grab.”
“From the very beginning when we initiated this program, we haven’t denied that these generated revenue,” Trelka said. “Even a regular traffic ticket generates revenue for the state, for the city.
“Revenue is the residual effect of tickets,” he added. “However, we want to have a positive impact on safety.”
There is a dual effect here, but motorists are in control. Don’t speed, no one grabs your money. Pretty simple.
On Monday, the City Council approved the final reading of the ordinance that will allow fixed cameras currently set up for red light enforcement to also be used for speeding tickets. It will add another layer to the traffic safety strategy the city is now employing.
In 2017, the Waterloo Police Department began using hand-held speed cameras. The department later received a “speed Jeep” nicknamed “Rambo” that uses cameras to catch speeders.
Speed limit signs aren’t placed for show. Prudent speeds mean fewer accidents and even deaths. And operating a motor vehicle isn’t a right, it’s a privilege.
Arguments that such cameras are an invasion of privacy hold little water, since any cameras would be employed on public intersections where motorists are entrusted with obeying traffic laws — with public safety as the No. 1 goal.
During the Feb. 25 council meeting, some council members spoke up in support.
“I’m all for hit ‘em in the pocketbook and slow them down,” said Councilwoman Margaret Klein. “We won’t ticket you if you don’t speed.”
Councilman Bruce Jacobs said he received a citation in the mail after one of his children was driving his car. He chalked it up to a learning experience.
“It helps us keep an eye on our kids a little bit,” he said. “I was able to have a conversation about speeding.”
During that meeting, council members also approved the first of three readings for a new “chronic nuisance vehicle” ordinance. It’s a proposal that would generate a municipal infraction ticket for the owner of a vehicle that gets three automated enforcement citations in a year.
This particular ordnance makes a lot of sense. Habitual offenders need a second level of punitive enforcement to curb their indifference to public safety.
Are we ready for cameras everywhere? Admittedly, it feels a little creepy. But cameras watching the public roadways are more palatable than cameras in other areas.
The use of traffic cameras is simply an outgrowth of better technology. There will no doubt be further strategies employed in the future, with even better technology.
And as we move forward, we recognize there is a need to balance the benefits of enhanced safety with the “Big Brother” aspect.
In the meantime, remember no one will be able to grab your money if you obey the speed limits.
