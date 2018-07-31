President Donald Trump stumped in Iowa Thursday to reassure farmers that he has their backs, despite plummeting soybean prices and fears about agricultural trade deals gone awry amid his tariffs.
The president came bearing good news for farmers on two fronts:
- His administration is preparing a $12 billion bailout package to alleviate the estimated $13 billion in farm losses after retaliation for his tariffs on steel and aluminum. China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico imposed tariffs designed to inflict maximum pain on Trump’s rural America base, targeting farm products like soybeans, pork, sugar, orange juice and cherries.
- The EU promised to purchase more soybeans if Trump withholds higher tariffs on European-made cars. In the weird world of tariffs, the EU imposes a 10 percent tax on imported U.S. cars, compared to a U.S tax of 2.5 percent on EU vehicles. Yet the U.S taxes EU trucks at 25 percent, while the EU hits U.S. trucks with a 10 percent tax.
Trump’s agriculture relief package, which doesn’t require congressional approval, would provide direct payments to farmers producing soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and hogs. Compensation would be based on the size of this year’s harvests.
In addition, the government would buy surplus products such as fruit, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and dairy for anti-hunger programs. The promotion of U.S. farm goods overseas would be enhanced.
Most of the money would come from the Commodity Credit Corporation, a 1933 Great Depression program to offer financial aid to farmers. It’s the first time the CCC has been used to compensate farmers for trade losses. Trump had proposed cutting its fiscal 2019 budget.
Other industries should “just be a little patient,” the president stated last week. A partial overview of trade winners and losers — in part from a Washington Post analysis — looks like this:
- Whirlpool had lost washing machine market share to South Korea’s LG and Samsung, so Trump imposed a 20 percent tariff in January. Whirlpool’s stock soared, but record washing machine price hikes ensued — 9 percent in April and another 6 percent in May
- A 30 percent tariff on solar panel imports in January helped U.S. manufacturers. EnergySage estimated 80 percent of U.S. solar panels were imported. But prices increased and major solar panel installations declined. The Solar Energy Industries Association estimated 8,000 construction jobs lost, which could climb to 23,000.
- The tariff of 25 percent imposed on steel and 10 percent on aluminum will boost U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing jobs by more than 25,000 in the next three years, according to the Trade Partnership Worldwide. But 400,000 jobs could be lost in manufacturing industries hurt by higher metal prices.
- Commercial construction, road and bridge building and consumer products also are impacted. The Trade Partnership puts the potential economic cost of the metals tariffs at $37 billion.
- A proposed 24 percent tariff on Canadian “softwood lumber,” which is used in home construction, forced builders to hike prices. In June, the Federal Reserve Board reported, “Starts of multifamily units declined noticeably.”
The Trump administration did negotiate an undisclosed trade deal with China on beef, but China also countered tariffs by replacing U.S. soybeans with those from Brazil.
Indeed, Trump’s trade tactics have prompted nations to look elsewhere for goods — evident in new multilateral alliances — which could permanently hurt U.S. exports.
Trump exited the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was designed to counter growing Chinese influence and had improved provisions on intellectual property, workplace conditions and the environment.
The 11 nations left behind formed the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership. The U.S. was an immediate loser. Japanese tariffs on U.S. frozen beef, which would have declined, instead increased from 38 percent to 50 percent. Australia, a CPTPP member, is benefiting at U.S. expense.
Trump campaigned on ending the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, although the U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada, its second largest trading partner.
Both nations retaliated against the metals tariffs. Iowa pork producers alone lost $560 million in Mexican business. Mexico is now negotiating its first agricultural deal with the EU.
Canada created two cabinet positions to strengthen Atlantic-Pacific exports. It is finalizing an EU pact.
The U.S. may have 25 percent of the global gross domestic product, but deals between the CPTPP and EU involve 39 nations with 40 percent of global GDP.
Once the leader in promoting global trade, the U.S. is now on the outside looking in. As the conservative National Review warned, “We’ll pay a steep price for sitting this one out.”
We echo its concerns that “if you are not a rulemaker, you must follow rules made for the benefit of others — and the rest of the world is starting to make rules without us.”
It remains to be seen how steep the price will be.
