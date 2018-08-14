Basketball superstars now command more than $30 million annually — rapidly becoming base pay for quarterbacks in football and soon to be surpassed by some baseball players.
Which recalls a quote from Gregg Popovich, the blunt-spoken coach of the five-time National Basketball Association champion San Antonio Spurs.
Asked why athletes should give back, he replied, “Because we’re rich as hell, and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. Then, you’re an a** if you don’t give it. Pretty simple.”
Numerous athletes have heeded his words. LeBron James set a new benchmark after signing a $154 million, four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The James Family Foundation and the I Promise Network he launched are determined to assist underachieving low-income and at-risk students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. It will start with third and fourth grades — expanding to all elementary grades — in a public school with students from all backgrounds.
Successful graduates eventually would be eligible for a tuition-paid scholarship to the University of Akron.
The Akron school district will provide $8 million — its normal budget for 240 students —augmented by $2 million annually from James’ foundation.
Detractors have claimed James is foisting a program on Akron taxpayers. Not so.
That contention came after a tweet from President Donald Trump following CNN host Don Lemon’s interview with James, who criticized the president (again) for being divisive.
“LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted. “He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”
(Michael Jordan interjected, “I support L.J. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” Melania Trump added, “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation.”)
Unlike Trump’s foray into education — Trump University, which resulted in a $25 million settlement in a class-action fraud case — James invited 120 Akron stakeholders to devise a new educational model. They used successful charter school initiatives (Knowledge is Power and Rocketship Public Schools) while creating a STEM-based curriculum — science, technology, engineering and math.
The I Promise school will have longer days, a nontraditional school year and greater access to teachers during downtime.
It will provide job, housing and family services plus a General Education Development program for parents to alleviate struggles faced by low-income families. Students will have a seven-week summer camp and receive a Chromebook and bicycle.
Hopefully, James’ investment will pay off, unlike another well-intentioned effort.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s $100 million donation to Newark, N.J., schools may have enriched $1,000 per-day consultants as much as it helped students. “You can’t just cobble up a bunch of money and drop it in the middle of the street and say, ‘This is going to fix everything,’” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “You have to engage with communities that already exist. ... To parachute folks in, it becomes problematic.”
Many athletes besides James are intent on making a difference:
- Houston Texan defensive lineman J.J. Watt’s foundation provides after-school opportunities —including sports — for children. After Hurricane Harvey, he started a fundraiser that raised a mindboggling $37,097,298.
- Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long donated $375,000 — his first six paychecks last year — to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., following violent protests by white nationalists. The remaining $625,000 in his salary went to Pledge 10 for Tomorrow to make education more accessible to underserved youth.
- Cedar Rapids golfer Zach Johnson’s foundation recently sponsored its eighth annual two-day event, including a golf outing, raising more than $1 million for Kids on Course, providing tutoring, enrichment, summer programs and parental support in Cedar Rapids elementary and middle schools.
- Former University of Northern Iowa and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner created First Things First supporting children’s hospitals and single parents.
- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning raised nearly $3 million to build the Eli Manning Children’s Clinic in Mississippi, providing outpatient care to more than 75,000 children annually.
- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation donated more than $1 million to Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Strong Against Cancer Initiative — with an assist from NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne.
- Tennis star Serena Williams established a foundation to promote education and provide school supplies in her hometown of Compton, Calif., while assisting victims of violence. It also built schools in Kenya and Jamaica.
- Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle and former Army Ranger, donates all proceeds from his uniform sales to the United Service Organizations and other military nonprofits.
- Puerto Rican athletes assisted their homeland after Hurricane Maria. Baseball player Carlos Beltran donated $1 million personally and raised $1.5 million, basketball player J.J. Barea raised $250,000 and tennis player Monica Puig $150,000.
It’s far from an all-inclusive list, but speaks to the many individuals who merit applause away from their athletic endeavors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.