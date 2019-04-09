Reprinted from the Quad-City Times April 2.
Once again, a major health insurer has come to the conclusion it can't do business with Iowa's Medicaid program.
UnitedHealthcare and the Reynolds administration announced last week they were parting ways, with the result being 425,000 Iowans now will be shifted to another insurer. The company handles, by far, the bulk of the approximately 600,000 Iowans who are enrolled in the program, which is funded by the federal and state governments.
This isn't the first time an insurer has bailed out of Iowa's privately managed system. In 2017, AmeriHealth Caritas exited the program. As a result, about 200,000 Iowans were forced to get other coverage.
Ever since Terry Branstad ushered in this new privately managed system, it's been a rocky road. Iowans have complained about cuts in services, while health care providers say they aren't paid on time or that they're not paid what they're owed.
Some providers have been able to weather the storm; others have gone under.
UnitedHealthcare, which plans to cease operations here June 30, has been part of the privately managed program since its inception, and officials at the company says the financial losses it has suffered have just become too steep to continue.
Bror Hultgren, senior vice president of the United Healthcare Community Plan of Iowa, said the company has lost $250 million since April 2016. He said this fiscal year, the company was projected to lose another $150 million.
Gov. Kim Reynolds had a different take on the situation last week. She said the company's terms during contract negotiations were unreasonable and unsustainable.
She noted the state granted a substantial increase in payments last year, but she said, "unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare continued to make additional demands that I found to be unacceptable, including a provision that would remove pay for performance measures that would hold them accountable."
Hultgren said it's wrong to say accountability measures were the reason UnitedHealthcare is leaving.
What's likely is the two issues are related. What's indisputable is this is yet another time a private insurer has decided it is not financially feasible to do business with the state.
Amerihealth also complained about Iowa's Medicaid rates.
This, obviously, is troubling. The hundreds of thousands of men, women and children who rely on this program for their health and security, now will be shifted — yet again — to another insurer.
State officials promise a smooth transition, but that's not how it worked previously.
In addition, hundreds of thousands of women, men and children now will surely worry about whether their doctors, hospitals and other providers will remain the same.
Meanwhile, they will also have their choices curtailed.
Just two companies — Iowa Total Care, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Centene, which will enter the market July 1, and Amerigroup — will remain.
Centene's signing had been hailed for bolstering choice in the Medicaid program, but now we're back where we were when AmeriHealth decided to leave. What happens if Centene or Amerigroup decide they can't make money here? Or that they don't want to live by the performance requirements that, frankly, we think are integral to ensuring private insurers treat their vendors fairly and live up to what was promised in the beginning: Improved care for the poor and those who have disabilities.
The health insurance industry isn't exactly a robust marketplace with a wide variety of choices. There are a limited number of insurers, and a handful control the vast majority of the market. This would seem to us to put Iowa in a difficult position.
When Terry Branstad and then-Lt. Gov. Reynolds announced this plan four years ago, the promise was care would be better and more coordinated and the state would save money.
Last year's belated audit did demonstrate there have been some savings to the state as a result of the shift. But the cuts that helped to achieve those savings had an impact — on Medicaid recipients and on doctors and hospitals and other health care providers.
With UnitedHealthcare's impending exit, there now is clearly another unhappy participant in this experiment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.