It all comes down to jobs.

On Tuesday, voters can help alleviate Northeast Iowa’s labor shortage by approving a $35 million bond referendum to support Hawkeye Community College. It will have no effect on your property tax rate; it is a renewal of a levy already in place through the year 2025. Currently, the owner of a $200,000 home pays $2.40 per month. The referendum will decide if that levy stays in place for another 10 years. At least 60% of voters must approve.

Iowa needs workers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent report released in December showed the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area had an unemployment rate of 3.1%, near historic lows. The baby boom generation is aging out of the workforce. Iowa’s political leaders acknowledge the need for more workers. They also acknowledge the best way to address it: job training.

And many industries feeling the need most acutely involve occupations that don’t require a four-year degree. Short-term programs confer credentials that lead to lucrative careers. The more credentials – “stackable credentials” – the more valuable the worker. Apprenticeships can train tomorrow’s workers as they earn a decent wage – Hawkeye currently offers 400.

“It’s a lot of hands-on training that we have,” said HCC President Todd Holcomb. “We get a lot of bang for our buck.”

Indeed they do.

Hawkeye had a $444.5 million impact on the Cedar Valley’s economy, including the support of 6,343 jobs, during fiscal year 2019-2020, according to a recent study by EMSI Burning Glass.

According to the report, every $1 students invest in their education at Hawkeye produces a return of $4.70 in future earnings. Individuals who complete an associate’s degree earn $9,100 more per year on average compared with those with a high school diploma alone.

Hawkeye also generates more in tax revenues than it receives. For every dollar of public money invested in Hawkeye, taxpayers receive $1.70 in return, for an annual rate of return of 4%, the study found. For every dollar invested in Hawkeye, Iowans receive a $7.10 return. And 92% of graduates stay in Iowa.

Phase One

Hawkeye’s plan for the bond money focuses squarely on helping supply Iowa’s future workforce.

The college has seen a 15%-20% increase in demand for “hands-on” training, so the top priority is renovating and expanding Butler Hall into a 60,000-square-foot center for skilled trades and apprenticeships. It will bring training programs for construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, automotive and diesel technology under one roof.

The $20 million technical trades project would create more short-term training that gets Iowans into the workforce quickly and allows workers to advance faster. Noncredit enrollment is up 18%.

“You’re seeing more integration between credit and noncredit. That’s really the future of community college education,” said Holcomb.

Phase One also would include $5 million to repurpose about 15,000 square feet in Bremer Hall into a STEM Learning Center. The accredited “Challenger Center” would be used by school districts across the state to engage fifth- to eighth-grade students in science, technology, math and engineering.

The name “Challenger Center” is a tribute to the crew of the space shuttle that exploded just after liftoff in 1986, killing all aboard. It would focus on space exploration, with simulations, role playing and hands-on learning that can be applied across multiple disciplines. The center would include interactive learning using virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

“Research says that’s really a key time when students are trying to decide what career field they’re going to go into,” said Holcomb.

He said 55% of STEM careers result from an associate’s degree or other post-secondary program that doesn’t take four years to complete.

Phase Two

Phase Two would focus on a $10 million expansion of the college’s law enforcement training program.

Law enforcement agencies are struggling with recruiting and hiring, and planned improvements would help address the officer shortage. Law enforcement courses would be consolidated in a single location to offer continual training. Currently classes are offered in Chickasaw Hall as well as north of the college’s Regional Transportation Training Center, which is south of the main campus. Plans call for demolition of Chickasaw Hall and construction of a new, expanded facility.

Hawkeye hopes to create a “level one” law enforcement training academy, the second-such academy in Iowa. It would offer a 13-week training program currently only available at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston.

“We think it’d provide better work-life balance for the recruits from Northeast Iowa,” said Holcomb. “We think we can do a very good job in helping to educate them and train them, and it could be a much easier recruiting sell to potential law enforcement officers to do the training locally.”

The expanded facility would allow the college to use technology to its full potential, creating a one-stop shop to train new officers and allow active law enforcement personnel to sharpen their skills.

Tuesday’s vote

Hawkeye serves a 10-county service area that includes all or parts of Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy, Tama, Fayette, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Benton counties.

Registered voters living in the following school districts can vote Tuesday: Aplington-Parkserburg, parts of North Butler, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Independence, Janesville, Jesup, Nashua-Plainfield, North Tama County, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Union, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo, and Waverly Shell Rock.

The Courier encourages voters to approve Tuesday’s bond referendum to address Northeast Iowa’s workforce needs.

