Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
Around the Cedar Valley, there was no larger symbol of a gamble that lost than the hulking and dilapidated building that sat at the center of what once was known as Waterloo Greyhound Park.
Last week, wrecking crews tore into the structure amid cheers from area officials and residents who had long wished for such a scenario.
“We’re excited for this day to finally come,” said Harold Youngblut, president of Deer Creek Development, which recently purchased the property. “As we work together as a team, good things can happen.”
The nonprofit National Cattle Congress opened Waterloo Greyhound Park in 1986 to increase revenue for its fairgrounds and annual exposition. But the facility began losing money as casinos and additional gaming operations opened around Iowa.
In 1995, the Meskawki tribe extended a $9.1 million line of credit to support the NCC as it was going through a bankruptcy reorganization. The NCC emerged from bankruptcy in 1996 but had not made payments on the promissory notes. Interest had increased the initial debt to $13.9 million. While the NCC disputed the debt, a district court just last year had ruled in favor of the tribe’s right to foreclose on NCC properties.
Enter Deer Creek Development.
The company purchased the 64-acre track site from the National Cattle Congress after helping negotiate a deal with the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa — the Meskwakis — and the NCC.
On Wednesday, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart had the honors of taking the ceremonial first swing at the dog track with a sledgehammer.
It must have felt awesome.
“Since I’ve been elected, one of the top five questions that I’ve been asked over the course of this time is, ‘What is going to happen with Greyhound?’” Hart said. “Mr. Youngblut and his family … have just been such a blessing to this entire community.”
For far too long, no one could say what was going to happen with the building and the property on the city’s southern doorstep as it was tied up in legal limbo.
The deal mediated by Deer Creek Development has gone a long way in saving NCC properties — which are enjoyed by thousands in the Cedar Valley region.
For that, we are grateful.
We congratulate and credit the tribe and the NCC officials for being able to make this deal happen and create a better solution for Waterloo and the Cedar Valley.
We thank the Youngblut family and Deer Creek Development for the mediation of this situation. It was a long time coming.
The company now has more than 100 acres for development prospects.
“We’re looking at large retail for then anchor, and that anchor will help determine what else happens,” Youngblut said. “We’ve had hotels contact us and some smaller restaurants maybe in a strip mall.”
The Waterloo Greyhound Park, and dog racing in Waterloo, was a stab at economic development for the area. However, after a relatively short period of successful operation the building instead stood as a sad reminder of a losing hand.
It’s taken a couple of decades, but the removal of this structure and the opening of this property for further development is a big win for Waterloo and the Cedar Valley.
We look forward to seeing what is coming next. And we’re grateful the once-promising venture that developed into a community eyesore is out of sight.
