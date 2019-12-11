Reprinted from the Dec. 7 St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The fingerprints of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, are on virtually every aspect of the Ukraine scandal at the center of Trump’s impeachment process. The question members of Congress must answer as they move forward is whether Giuliani was a rogue actor or was carrying out the president’s orders. The evidence so far strongly suggests the latter.
Testimony and documents in the impeachment process indicate that Giuliani launched a pressure campaign on Ukraine’s leaders to take actions that would help Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. The president told senior officials to follow Giuliani’s lead. Perhaps more relevant to the impeachment proceedings, Giuliani appeared to have communicated frequently with Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and an outspoken critic of impeachment.
Nunes’ objectivity is now seriously in question. Some suggest it’s time for him to lawyer up and recuse himself. Nunes failed to disclose his contacts with either Giuliani or Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate who was arrested while preparing to leave the country and charged with using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions.
Parnas and Giuliani were key players in the pressure campaign for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
Even Parnas’ lawyer has stated that Nunes should have recused himself. That’s sound advice, considering that Nunes has compromised his constitutional responsibility to provide independent oversight of the executive branch.
The only place Nunes belongs now is on the witness stand.
The congressman no doubt is among the many Trump defenders who regret ever having come in contact with Giuliani.
It was Giuliani who systematically attacked the reputation of Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was forced out of her job as a result. Giuliani introduced Trump to Parnas and associate Igor Fruman, both of whom are now under indictment.
Phone records show Giuliani made repeated phone calls to a number associated with the Office of Management and Budget during the time when the office suspended nearly $400 million in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine — all while Trump awaited specific political favors from Ukraine’s president. Trump left no question in his dealings with senior U.S. emissaries that Giuliani was the president’s personal representative on Ukraine matters. “Talk to Rudy“ was the mantra they recited in Intelligence Committee testimony.
The president’s delegation of such awesome authority to his personal attorney, who never faced a congressional confirmation process, means Trump must bear full responsibility for the actions Giuliani undertook on his behalf.
For all the Republican complaints about how unfair and one-sided this process has been so far, Giuliani — the one person who could add clarity and defend Trump — refuses to testify. How many more lives will Giuliani destroy before Trump or Congress or the courts order him to account for what he did?
