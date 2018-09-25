Reprinted from the Quad-City Times Sept. 23.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley could this week face a career-defining moment. And, one way or another, the results are likely to outlive him.
It's imperative that Grassley, if for no other reason than his own interest, ensures any hearing involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser is not a repeat of the Senate Judiciary Committee's misogyny-fueled grilling of Anita Hill in 1991, who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of prolonged sexual harassment. It very well could devolve into something similar, should the 85-year-old Judiciary Committee chairman offer too much deference to his political allies.
Avoiding a replay of 1991 would require Grassley to keep a short leash on his Republican colleagues, some of whom seem intent on rewarding professor Christine Blasey Ford's bravery with harassment. It would require Grassley to, for a few hours, forget about his desire to ram Kavanaugh's confirmation through before November's elections, a goal purely rooted in partisan interests. It would require Grassley to be what he's always claimed to be — fair and interested in the truth, even as political pressure mounts to confirm Kavanaugh as soon as possible. Some have floated the idea of having staff do the questioning altogether due to fears about the hearing flying off the rails.
Make no mistake, the infamous Judiciary Committee's 1991 grilling of Hill will endure long after all of its participants are gone. It's rife with disgusting attacks on Hill from a bipartisan panel wholly composed of white men. Chairman Joe Biden, D-Del., sat by as his committee castigated Hill. They asked if she "asked for it." They alleged she was a "scorned woman." They talked down to her in the way that's fueled the very #MeToo movement that's now washed up on Grassley's lap.
Many of Grassley's Republican colleagues are fixing for a fight. They believe committee Democrats intentionally withheld Ford's allegations in an effort to delay Kavanaugh's confirmation. Already, the likes of Sen. John Cornyn, the Senate's No. 2 Republican and a member of the Judiciary Committee, are openly doubting Ford's recollections and intentions. President Donald Trump, who had remained uncharacteristically quiet about the matter, came out on Friday swinging, and has repeatedly indicated that Kavanaugh's resume somehow means Ford's story is fiction. And, for his part, Grassley's desire for haste resulted in his rejection of calls for FBI involvement, a courtesy extended to Hill.
Committee Republicans are angry. Democrats hope to stall, if not kill, Kavanaugh's nomination. The nation is in the midst of a feminist revolution that's fundamentally changed the lens through which matters such as these are viewed. And there are legitimate due process questions swirling around the entire MeToo movement with which society has yet to grapple.
Ford's hearing could be a waypoint on which historians look back when hoping to understand the United States in 2018.
Grassley's four-decade congressional career is much more than his recent campaign to tilt federal courts rightward. He has, for much of his career, proven an honorable lawmaker. Even still, his bipartisan work on prison reform recalls a time before Grassley — pushed by the political winds — knelt to the tea party movement and embraced partisanship over stalwart independence.
Grassley risks walking away with a stain on his record shared by the likes of Biden and then-Sen. Al Gore, who in 1985 found himself schooled on the First Amendment by Frank Zappa, John Denver and Dee Snider. Especially farcical Senate hearings have a tendency to stick within the public consciousness and live on as socially defining moments.
Iowa's long-time senator must ensure that she receive a fair, respectful hearing. Grassley must set aside a partisan inclination to reject her claims for political expedience, and he must be willing to shut down any sexist or victim-blaming attacks lobbed by his Republican colleagues.
If he fails, the video of Ford's testimony will stain Grassley and every Iowan he represents for decades to come.
Why all of the fuss over a judge? Do people know this judge? If they are just "arbitrators of the law," which such intense interest?
No kidding Rush. Anyone who second guesses a nominee of our Commander in Chief ought to be tried for Treason! USA USA USA!!!
