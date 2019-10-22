Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Despite the daily dialogue of presidential politics dominating the political landscape, there’s a lot more going on than the latest tweetfest or who will be “voted off the island” following the new installment of reality-show debates among presidential hopefuls.
The level of government closest to citizens and their families — city government and local school districts — will hold elections less than a month from now.
And it’ll be a big ballot. Because, for the first time ever, voters will be asked to elect school board mayors and city officials on the same day, Nov. 5.
Much is at stake in many communities, with several contested school board seats and mayoral and city council races.
The Iowa caucuses are in February, and the 2020 general election is a year away. But ballots cast Nov. 5 will have an immediate impact on how cities and schools are governed come January.
For example, every single municipal seat in Cedar Falls has a contested race. That has not always been the case.
Incumbent Mayor Jim Brown is being challenged by sitting council member Rob Green and Jim Skaine, a retired University of Northern Iowa professor.
Candidates in the Ward 2 race are incumbent Susan deBuhr and challenger Derick Rogers. The Ward 4 race includes incumbent Tom Blanford and challengers Simon Harding and Fred Perryman. Candidates in the at-large race, where Dave Wieland is not seeking re-election, are Nate Didier, Dave Sires and former council member Nick Taiber.
There’s a whole passel of candidates for Cedar Falls School Board as well, where longtime board member Joyce Coil is not seeking re-election. Incumbents who are seeking another term on the school board include Jenny Leeper, Jeff Hassman and Susie Hines. Challengers for the open seats include Susan Sims, Nate Gruber and Aaron Culley.
In Waterloo, all four Board of Education incumbents whose seats are up for election are seeking another term, and two of them face challengers. Sue Flynn and Jesse Knight are unopposed for the Director District 2 and 3 seats, respectively. Lyle Schmitt and Rhonda McRina hold at-large seats on the board. They are being challenged by Daniel Chavez and Stacie Mills.
In Waterloo city elections, only one at-large City Council seat is contested. Longtime incumbent and former mayoral candidate Steve Schmitt is being challenged by Dave Boesen.
Mayor Quentin Hart and Ward 4 council member Jerome Amos Jr., both incumbents, are running without challengers. In Ward 2, Jonathan Grieder is running unopposed. Bruce Jacobs currently holds the seat but is not seeking another term.
There also are contested mayor or council races in Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Dunkerton, Waverly and Jesup, to name a few.
The Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters plan forums in Waterloo and Cedar Falls before the November municipal and school board elections.
- The Cedar Falls municipal candidate forum will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., Cedar Falls.
- The forum for Waterloo School Board candidate forum is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Educational Service Center, 1516 Washington St., Waterloo.
- The Waterloo municipal candidate forum is 7 to 9 p.m. today at the Waterloo City Hall Council Chambers.
We leave you with three catch phrases that certainly are true: Democracy is not a spectator sport. Democracy demands an informed public. And all politics are local — especially where local government is concerned.
Some local service clubs also have traditionally hosted candidate forums as part of their regular meetings.
We encourage all citizens to take it upon themselves to know the candidates and inform themselves of the issues. Attend these forums and take advantage of local coverage of the issues through solid community journalism outlets such as The Courier.
Most importantly, please vote on Nov. 5, and make your choice an informed one.
This is not a reality show. These races affect you, your families, your neighbors your schools and your community.
Vote.
