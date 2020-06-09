Face of policing likely to change

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson took a knee with demonstrators in front of Waterloo City Hall. Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson and other public safety officers greeted protesters for a question-and-answer session. “We are just as upset by this as anyone,” he said.

Fitzgerald said police will continue to be at protests, walking with crowds.

“It’s a matter of us maintaining a position,” he noted. “If someone is throwing rocks, if someone is doing things to damage the image of this city, we’ll be there to make an arrest.”

He provided reason to believe policing changes will be forthcoming. “We’re going to do the right thing,” he said, and “implement reforms being demanded.”

Fitzgerald said officers will receive training in techniques such as de-escalation and how to counter implicit bias that may color how they view people they encounter.

That would separate Waterloo police from Minneapolis, where the police union has battled reform efforts by community leaders that could have averted chaos.