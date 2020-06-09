Face of policing likely to change

The Cedar Valley wasn’t without turmoil during overwhelmingly peaceful protests prompted by African Americans slain by police officers and vigilantes.
But it was far from the fatalities in Davenport or widespread property damage in Des Moines.
The exception was early Wednesday morning when Waterloo police used tear gas and flash-bang grenades to break up a downtown protest after urging a crowd to disperse. Isolated instances of vandalism also occurred.
New Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, an African American, said “a small group of people” was agitating for violence. “In my opinion, there’s a group of kids that live downtown,” he said, who pushed for violence.
“We encourage people’s right to protest, but we are not going to allow people to tear down the city,” Fitzgerald added.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, also African American, praised “community partners” —police, sheriff and fire rescue — on the scene.
With the pandemic lockdown having ended, Fitzgerald said patrons and owners at downtown establishments helped to deter vandalism, although that couldn’t be a 24/7 proposition.
Credit goes to those protesters united in purpose last week, recognizing disruptions detracted from their message. Local law enforcement also needs to be recognized for a sense of humanity not always evident elsewhere.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson took a knee with demonstrators in front of Waterloo City Hall. Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson and other public safety officers greeted protesters for a question-and-answer session. “We are just as upset by this as anyone,” he said.
Fitzgerald said police will continue to be at protests, walking with crowds.
“It’s a matter of us maintaining a position,” he noted. “If someone is throwing rocks, if someone is doing things to damage the image of this city, we’ll be there to make an arrest.”
He provided reason to believe policing changes will be forthcoming. “We’re going to do the right thing,” he said, and “implement reforms being demanded.”
Fitzgerald said officers will receive training in techniques such as de-escalation and how to counter implicit bias that may color how they view people they encounter.
That would separate Waterloo police from Minneapolis, where the police union has battled reform efforts by community leaders that could have averted chaos.
The Third Precinct, which was torched by rioters, was called a “playground for renegade cops” in a Minneapolis Star-Tribune headline. It was home to the officers responsible for the death of George Floyd, who pleaded “I can’t breathe” while bystanders begged them to stop kneeling on the man’s neck.
The Third Precinct’s recent history, the Star-Tribune reported, included an officer who “kicked a handcuffed suspect in the face, leaving his jaw in pieces. Officers beat and pistol-whipped a suspect in a parking lot on suspicion of low-level drug charges. Others harassed residents of a south Minneapolis housing project as they headed to work, and allowed prostitution suspects to touch their genitals for several minutes before arresting them in vice stings.”
It added other cops described the Third’s “style of policing” as “there’s the way that the Minneapolis Police Department does things, and then there’s the way they do it ‘in Threes.’”
The city had paid $2.1 million to settle misconduct lawsuits involving Third Precinct officers from 2007-17; judges threw out cases because of “outrageous” conduct by officers, and prosecutors dropped charges because of illegal searches.
Mayor Jacob Frey was elected on a platform of police reforms, but when he tried to end “warrior-style” training of police, which views all encounters with residents as inherently dangerous, Lt. Bob Kroll, the union leader, made it available free to any officer.(Kroll has racked up 29 citizen complaints.)
“For a man who complains so frequently about a lack of community trust and support for the police department, Bob Kroll remains shockingly indifferent to his role in undermining that trust and support,” Frey said.
But Frey has bucked protesters’ demands to dismantle the department. He prefers to work with Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. He was one of five black officers who filed a 2007 discrimination lawsuit against the department, citing “a history of tolerating racist and discriminatory remarks by its white police officers.”
In 1992 every African-American officer got a hate letter, threatening their lives, signed “KKK.” Kroll figured in that case, which was settled for $740,000.
A veto-proof nine of the 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council stated Sunday they’ve had enough and will dismantle the department, although the form it takes remains to be seen.
The outlines are domestic violence cases will go to social workers, mental health to professionals in the field and low-level drug matters to community organizations.
Expect other large cities — frustrated by other unions thwarting reforms — to follow suit in varying degrees, if only to gain more control in light of the ongoing protests.
