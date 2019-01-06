The extension of the 1 percent sales tax that helps support Iowa school district facilities is one of the easier issues we’ve contemplated in some time.
We’re far from alone in that sentiment. A bill to extend the tax for another 20 years, until Jan. 1, 2050, was approved by a whopping 95-3 in the Iowa House during the last legislative session. The Senate studied the bill, but never picked it up.
We’d like to see that change in 2019.
In 2008, the Iowa Legislature committed to a statewide 1-cent sales tax to provide an equitable and secure funding source for school infrastructure needs. Now called Secure an Advanced Vision for Schools (SAVE), that penny tax has become a critical funding stream that helps ensure Iowa students have safe, modern school facilities and technology for learning.
The tax has been a godsend for public schools, with much of the proceeds put into needed remodeling and rebuilding.
Along with infrastructure needs, the revenue can be used for property tax relief and other expenses like maintenance, buses and technology. Funds cannot be spent on salaries, benefits or institutional supplies like textbooks and software.
Let’s be clear: Property taxpayers still shoulder significant costs of maintaining public facilities, but the 1-cent sales tax has offered relief, such as providing:
$471 million annually for school facilities, allowing districts to address facility needs without property tax.
$221 million from FY 2011 to 2017, used by local school districts to “buy down” property tax costs from other school levies.
$92 million in targeted property tax relief from FY 2011 through FY 2019.
Passage of HF 2481 would extend the tax through 2049, removing the current 2029 tax sunset, and implementing a new sunset of Jan. 1, 2050. With 10 years to go on the current sunset, many might wonder why there is a rush to get it done now.
First, the tax extension allows school boards to more reliably create long-term plans and budgets. And planning long term is the name of the game in school district funding. With the sales tax funding stream ending in 2029, districts cannot fully use financing to address capital needs.
According to the Iowa Association of School Boards, the shift in burden back to property taxes is already starting in many communities. In the last two fiscal years, voters across the state have approved over $895 million in general obligation bonds to fund school infrastructure projects.
In Waterloo, the sales tax funds have been used to renovate or rebuild many of the district’s 19 buildings. Currently, the money is helping to renovate the north end of Central Middle School as the district expands the Waterloo Career Center.
“We know until 2023 we are really tight,” said Shanlee McNally, the Waterloo Board of Education president, because of funds dedicated to the career center. She noted further upgrades are needed at Central Middle School and East and West high schools.
“This doesn’t cost the Legislature anything,” McNally added, noting there would be no tax increase if it is extended. “How we use that money is very transparent.”
Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee said the sales tax proceeds have “touched all of our buildings in some way.”
The Cedar Falls district is considering building a new high school as it deals with projected enrollment growth, an aging building and no land to expand at it’s current location.
“The extension of the 1-cent sales tax would help to offset the expense to property taxpayers as we look at the cost of a new high school,” Pattee said.
Statewide, the legislation would also expand the use of SAVE dollars for school safety, which could include such things as safe rooms, remote entry technology, camera systems and more.
Over time, new approaches to learning evolve as we prepare students in an ever-changing world and job market. Our schools need to keep pace. This 1 percent sales tax has proven to be a palatable way for residents to help support their school systems across the state.
Overall, Iowa remains an excellent place to raise children. Those who settle here for that reason obviously look to the school systems and what those systems have planned for the future. Those looking to locate businesses here often check the quality of schools, as well.
We join Iowa’s school boards in calling on the Iowa Legislature to take action in 2019, to ensure this vital funding continues and to ensure districts are able to adequately make long-term plans.
We believe it’s worth every penny.
