Editorial: Working people of Iowa are the true heroes of the great plague of 2020

Not to mention the front-line health care cadres. On Tuesday, a state public health official said more than 20% of the Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been health care workers.

These and millions of working people like them are the heroes of the great plague of 2020.

When we get though this, it won’t be due to the sacrifices of the rich and the favored. It will be thanks to lots of working stiffs, many of them underappreciated and toiling for low wages.

This country has treated its working people shabbily in recent decades, denying them a fair share of the wealth their labor creates. Too many do not earn living wages or have health insurance, sick leave or retirement savings.

Yet in this time of crisis, they have stepped up to rescue the country. Their work in the face of the virus enables the semblance of a functioning economy to be maintained. They provide not only goods and services that allow many of us to remain safer, but also comfort, which is critical in trying to keep stress and panic at bay.