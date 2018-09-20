Over the past couple of months, Iowans have been shocked by the brutal murders of two young women — students at our two largest regent universities.
The shockwaves around the state that followed the disappearance and slaying of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts had not subsided when a second brutal tragedy was discovered Monday morning.
Iowa State student Celia Barquin Arozamena, a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, was stabbed and left dead in a pond on the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames near the campus where she had been a civil engineering student and standout athlete.
Barquin was one of Iowa State’s most accomplished golfers. This year, she won the Big 12 championship and an amateur tournament in Europe and competed in the U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard was fighting emotions at a news conference following the discovery.
“Losing one of our student-athletes is like losing a child,” he said. “We’re all devastated by this.”
Pollard shared that Barquin “broke down in tears” when she was notified she had been named the school’s 2018 female athlete of the year. She was going to be honored for that achievement during Saturday’s football game.
A homeless man, Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been arrested in the case. He had apparently been living in tent near the golf course.
It was the second fatal stabbing of a female college student in Iowa in recent months. In July, Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, vanished while out for a run near the small Iowa town of Brooklyn. Here body was discovered in a field a month later.
Tibbetts, a psychology major, would have started her junior year this fall in Iowa City — about 50 miles east of her hometown of Brooklyn.
Christhian Bahena Rivera, 24, a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally and working under an alias on a farm near Brooklyn, was arrested in the Tibbetts case.
One of the sad and common components of these two murders is that both young women were attacked in familiar surroundings where they most likely felt the most comfortable. Barquin on a golf course in the morning daylight near her university; Tibbetts on a jog near her small-town home community.
The apprehension of sending a child off to college, particularly a daughter, has struck many a parent. They imagine the dangers facing their child living on their own for the first time.
Most are overreactions. In too many cases, however, tragedy strikes. Here in Iowa, we mostly read about these types of murders happening somewhere else. People across the nation are now reading about these heinous acts and lost lives in Iowa.
It’s scary for young women to do things alone now. In some places that has been the case for a long time. In places like Ames and Brooklyn, Iowa, not so much. And all the prevention strategies lose their impact when a ruthless and random killer is involved.
These two women were gaining the knowledge and experiences at Iowa universities, preparing for careers and productive lives. These vile and senseless transgressions have impacted all of us, and we feel for the families and friends of each of these young women.
Throughout the discourse following these two murders, we often hear the question: Are young women safe anywhere?
That the question is asked is yet another tragedy.
