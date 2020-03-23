Editorial: Why bother with changing clocks?

Reprinted from the Dubuque

Telegraph Herald March 13.

As the escalation of COVID-19 has citizens across the country and around the world on edge, that lost hour of sleep last weekend was likely quickly forgotten.

But in fact, health experts note that these twice a year time changes in the name of daylight saving time do have negative medical consequences. Mostly due to disrupted sleep patterns, this period sees an increase in heart attacks and depression. The question is, why are we bothering? Some states like Hawaii and Arizona function just fine without switching back and forth. The European Union has voted to do away with the switch next year. Similar legislation has been floated in Congress.

Daylight saving time is, after all, something of a myth. There really isn’t any saving of daylight. We just move the time of day a little bit so we might enjoy more time outdoors before sunset. It would be one thing if there were economic or energy savings in daylight saving time. But a government study showed there is virtually none. Department of Energy officials noted that, while people use less energy (household lights) when there’s evening daylight, exactly the same amount of daylight was pulled from the morning, requiring more household lighting then. Imagine that.