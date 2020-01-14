Editorial: Who gets to declare war?

The U.S. attack that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was yet another reminder that Congress has ceded the ability to declare war to the executive branch.

Article I of the U.S. Constitution gives Congress that power, yet the last time it issued such a declaration was June 1942. Since then it has handed presidents an Authorization for Use of Military Force giving them wide latitude to engage in wars masquerading as “conflicts.”

The Democratic-controlled House passed a resolution, 224-194, last week for President Donald Trump “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military” unless Congress declares war or there is “an imminent armed attack upon the United States.”

Three Republicans backed it; eight Democrats opposed it.

The resolution now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate where, if approved, the necessary votes don’t exist to override a Trump veto.

Unfortunately, these matters tend to be partisan. For their part, Democrats didn’t object when President Barack Obama engaged in military action against Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.